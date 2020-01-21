The coming tax returns for 2019 marks the second year taxpayers and their accountants will be filing tax returns under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Taxpayers should start preparing now to help ensure their 2019 tax returns are processed in an accurate and timely fashion.
Typically, year-end forms start arriving by mail or are available online in January. Some documents may take longer, like year-end brokerage statements or Schedule K-1s, where the taxpayer has an ownership interest in a pass-through entity or publicly traded partnership. Taxpayers should confirm with their employer, bank or other payers that they have their current mailing and email addresses, so there are no issues receiving year-end forms. Review your forms carefully when you do receive them, and contact the payer as soon as possible if you find any errors. If there are errors, the payer will need to send a correct form before you can file. Also, make sure to notify the IRS of any address changes as well as the Social Security Administration of any legal name changes.
Be sure to gather all year-end documents before filing your 2019 tax return to avoid any refund delays. Filing too early before receiving an important document often means an amended return is required, which can take up to 16 weeks for the IRS to process. A good starting point is to review your prior year returns and supporting documents, then determine what information may be new (i.e. started a business) or not necessary for the current year (closed brokerage account in prior year). Most accountants send out individual tax organizers to help assist you in gathering documentation for the current year. You should keep copies of filed tax returns and supporting documents for at least three years. Having your documents organized and complete will help ensure an accurate and timely filed return.
The fastest way to get a refund is having your accountant file your return electronically and using direct deposit. This is done through electronic funds transfer. Provide your accountant with a voided check or if a bank account was used in the previous year, verify that account is correct for the current year.
It’s never too early to start planning for 2020 as well. First, review your tax withholding from your employer or payer (i.e. retirement income). This is especially important if you had a life-cycle change, like marriage, divorce, birth of a child, bought a house, employment change, retirement, etc. Start having discussions with your accountant regarding potential tax planning strategies if they apply such as delaying or reducing income and gains, maximizing deductions including charitable donations or adjusting withholding and estimated taxes. Filing your taxes can be stressful. Planning ahead and being organized can help reduce some of that stress.
David M. Reape is a CPA and director of tax services and Brad Shimko is a CPA and manager at HW & Co. CPAs and Adviosors in Beachwood.
