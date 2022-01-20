As the new year is upon us and tax forms roll in, keeping everything in order can be overwhelming. Many of us enlist professional tax advisers to assist in filing, but how do we prepare ahead of time? What should we bring with us? How can we stay organized?
Maria Castro, office manager at Block Advisors in Beachwood, Chana Hellman, manager at Meaden & Moore in Beachwood, and Ashley Costello, financial adviser at NCA Financial Planners in Mayfield Heights, all offered suggestions.
Castro outlined a list of what to bring when visiting tax advisers.
“What they need is their source of income, which can be a W-2, a 1099-NEC or, if they’re a business or self-employed, they can bring in their summary of income and expenses,” Castro said. “If you’re a student, it would be good if you bring in a 1098-T, your tuition statements, because there are some credits for going to school.”
Castro advised that homeowners with mortgages bring in their 1098 mortgage statements, which show how much interest they paid throughout the year.
People who have children and received the advance child tax credit will receive a form from the IRS stating how much they received, Castro explained.
“If they received stimulus payments, we’ll need a record of those too,” she added.
Hellman said the new child tax credit form is known as Letter 6419 and will detail what advance payments taxpayers received in 2021.
She said something unique to this tax season is the IRS sending out statements for stimulus checks that were distributed last year.
“The big new thing for 2021 is that, this past year, we received the third round of the economic impact payments, so the IRS said that they are going to be sending out Letter 6475,” Hellman said. “You want to make sure that, when you get that, you include it with your tax documents because that will help calculate if you’re due any recovery rebate credit when (tax advisers) file the return.”
For people who have multiple jobs, are self-employed or own a business, making sure everything is organized can be more tricky.
“Keep your records as clean as possible,” Hellman advised. “If you do have a side gig, you probably want to have that business operate as (its own) business.”
This includes each business having its own checking account and credit card. All the expenses should be exclusively paid for and cash should be deposited into that one checking account, or using that one credit card, so that the activity is controlled and trackable, Hellman said.
Costello recommended people take a look at their tax documents from last year. She said it is wise to compare and contrast those documents with this year’s.
“If you have a tax preparer, most of them have a checklist that they draw up every year and that will include any type of tax changes or any items that the client should pay particular attention to,” Costello said. She also recommended people who have multiple sources of income utilize folders and lists to stay organized.
For those with multiple jobs, she suggested clients bring their W-4 for each job. These are helpful in the event that a person needs to change withholding.
“If you need to change withholding, you know where to pinpoint withholding for what position,” Costello said.
Any tax information that garnered income should be something to look out for, Castro said. “Basically anything that’s a tax document, you’ll have to bring it in.”
Meghan Walsh is a freelance writer.