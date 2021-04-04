As the 2021 tax season approaches, many Americans are starting to make plans for how exactly they will file their taxes. Several options exist, including going to a brick-and-mortar tax office, or e-filing on a tax website. According to a survey of 3,499 people by PCMag.com, the number of people who filed with a traditional office in 2020 is virtually the same (49%) as those who e-filed (51%).
Jim Forbes, partner at Marcum LLP in Mayfield; and Howard Gottlieb, owner of Gottlieb & Assoc. in South Euclid, said a traditional tax office offers the opportunity for clients and experts to develop a professional relationship.
“I think for any professional service, whether it’s a doctor, lawyer, or an accountant – people are doing telemedicine right now – but some people just want to have that personal connection and a face-to-face thing,” Forbes said. “A lot of it is about personal service. Sometimes, it’s a relationship with your doctor that you appreciate that he understands you, or your relationship you have with your accountant that knows your situation and knows your history, and it’s somebody that you can ask questions to.”
Gottlieb said an expert you can count on is vital for filing taxes, especially if you have a unique or complicated situation.
“If you’re thinking of doing your tax returns by yourself, don’t,” he said. “If you do it yourself, you’re at your own peril. You’re going to screw it up.
“Even though there’s free programs online with the IRS, if all you have is a W-2, it’s possible you can do it yourself. But, if you have itemized deductions or various other things, like ‘I have a small business,’ ‘I made x number of dollars gross,’ ‘I have expenses, how do I handle that?’ If you’re not a tax preparer, how do you handle that on a tax return?”
At offices such as Marcum LLP, a client’s tax returns will go through a three-step process. Somebody at the office will prepare it, a manager will review it, and then a partner will do a final review on it.
Forbes said clients at conventional offices like the advantage of having multiple sets of eyes on their tax return by professionals that know what they’re doing and know what to look for.
“If it’s July and you have a tax question, we’re still working,” Forbes said. “It’s not like a website where you can’t go on and ask questions. We can answer questions throughout the year. We’re available essentially every day of the year.”
Because of the ever-changing nature of the tax field, Forbes said having a professional keep you up-to-date on new rules and regulations is important.
“We get updates on a daily basis,” he said. “And major changes happen on a daily basis. A tax professional is going to get updates every day. Things do change, and we know the current administration is planning to change things. So you could go to a website, but you won’t have somebody else telling you, ‘Did you think about this? What if the current administration does this?’ We don’t always know the answer, but we can tell you the implications.
“Let’s say you filed your tax return two weeks ago and you had unemployment. I don’t know if that website is going to come back to you and tell you that there’s been a change in the unemployment law in the last week and a half. So, what we do then to our clients is we have ways to pull things out of our system. We say, ‘Hey, we know this law just changed last week. We’re still waiting on guidance from the IRS, but we’re going to follow up and tell you what the next steps are.’”