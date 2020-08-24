As of an Aug. 8 executive order signed by President Donald Trump, a payroll tax holiday will go into effect as of Sept. 1 through the end of the year. This calls for the deferral of an employee’s portion of the payroll tax.
But as the date of implementation approaches, Tammy B. Greber, CPA and senior tax manager at RSM US LLP in Cleveland; Dave Kurtz, senior financial adviser at NCA Financial Planners in Mayfield Heights; and Fran Taylor, CPA and manager at Pease Acquisition Advisors in Akron, the proposal just leaves more questions, especially as both employers and employees wait for guidance on how the holiday will work.
Taking a step back, Kurtz explained the big picture of the proposed holiday is breaking down exactly what this might mean.
“Everyone that is a W-2 wage earner pays payroll taxes and those taxes consist of SSI (supplemental security income) and Medicare,” he said. “Each pay period, you see those deductions, 6.2% for SSI and 1.5% for Medicare. And your employer matches that, which is what we’re talking about here. Trump’s executive order defers the employee portion, and also instructed the treasury department to not only defer but also forgive the tax. If we’re only deferring, the employee will then be on the hook to pay that back in 2021. So, that’s the big if – whether it is deferral or forgiveness.”
Greber said employees that earn less than $104,000 are eligible, allowing additional cash to be in the employee’s hands from Sept. 1 until the end of the year.
“Currently, this is a deferral and not forgiveness so it would have to be paid back next year,” she said. “An example would be a worker that makes $938 every two weeks would take home a $1,000 check or $62 more dollars than usual.”
Breaking it down between employee and employer, Kurtz said employees have no real option here as the holiday is just going to happen, regardless of whether Congress steps in or attempts to sue the president to obstruct it.
“So, right now, it only defers that tax, and employees should be keeping their eyes open to see what congress does with this,” he noted. “What is going to happen is the program is going to roll out and congress could take their good ’ol time to pass it or not. So, the worst-case scenario is that it is just deferred and you have to pay it back in some way, shape or form.”
For employers, it could get pretty messy. If congress doesn’t pass the forgiveness of the tax, it “could get nightmarish from a logistical standpoint,” Kurtz said. “The employer could do several things and go ahead and follow that order and pass the savings to the employee. They could withhold the tax and not pay the government until 2021 and then remit it, or they could withhold it and then remit it to the government and ignore the executive order but then they’d be in noncompliance. There is no real good answer if it’s just deferred.”
Taylor said other issues arise if employees switch jobs or leave their current employers during the holiday.
“What happens if someone leaves?” she asked. “Who is on the line then? Ultimately, it is the employee’s responsibility to pay it back, but will there be any repercussions on an employer that didn’t withhold?”
Other questions lie in how these taxes could be paid back should it not be forgiven, she said.
“There hasn’t been a discussion on how the tax will be paid back,” Taylor explained. “Can the employee pay it back with a check to their employer? What is the payback period? There are just so many unanswered questions. Trump is saying he’d like to forgive it, but if they do, does that open up more questions if you didn’t participate? And since it’s only for W-2 employees, this does nothing for the unemployed or retired.”
Greber added employers may also have more paperwork in their future.
“For employers, they would have to keep track of the deferred payroll tax per employee and would affect their quarterly payroll reporting due to the IRS,” she said.
There are a lot of hopes that the treasury would come out with guidance before the holiday takes effect, but the professionals said nothing has been shared yet as of Aug. 24. This is making conversations with clients difficult as the answers just aren’t available.
“It is really up to the employees to decide,” Greber noted. “There is a lot of uncertainty on what employer is required to do until further guidance comes and how this deferral, if forgiven, would be paid for and how it would affect social security benefits.”
Kurtz said, “We’re kind of on a wait and see situation here. This could affect people who aren’t paying attention. For employees, the word holiday would give you the wrong impression right now. Just be aware that as of right now, it’s just a deferral. But as an employer, I wouldn’t be leading the charge on this. I’d hold back until the final rules come through.”