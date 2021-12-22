Financial fraud and bank account hackers are nothing new. Financial fraud has been occurring for decades, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to avoid it.
Melissa Maki, vice president and marketing communications director at Middlefield Bank in Middlefield, and Charles Payton, branch manager and business development officer at Peoples Bank in Beachwood, said there are many ways to avoid fraudsters, and handle the situation if hacked.
Maki said keeping your bank account and personal information as safe as possible is critical. She said people can stay vigilant by not sharing passwords with others and not using the same password for other websites or apps as used for banking login credentials.
“Any breach of your bank account can have mild to severe consequences,” Maki said. “When compromised, your account could be emptied or your card could be frozen and both would lead to denied transactions and potential loss of funds. Worse yet, you could have your identity stolen.”
How would someone know if their account has been compromised?
Payton said fraudsters might try to debit a small amount that you might not notice, like $1 or a penny. And if you’re not checking your account or going online on a daily basis, you wouldn’t notice those transactions. He said this is why it’s important to put things in place for yourself as well, such as alerts when your account goes below a certain dollar amount, or alerts for deposits or debit transactions.
Payton also recommended using credit whenever possible because it is more secure than putting a pin number in different consumer locations.
“With checks, you have to be careful because you have your routing number, account number, your name and your address on there,” Payton said. “So a lot of times when it comes to fraud, those are the things that are compromised the most because people have access to it.”
Maki said the best tips to keep your account secure may sound like common sense, but hackers are frequently seeking to exploit accounts.
“There has been an increase in fraud cases related to stimulus payments and PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans as scammers use the pandemic to their advantage, especially through phishing attempts,” Maki said. “Beyond using strong passwords, remember that your bank will never call and ask for any account details or personal information.”
Maki said if you believe your account has been compromised, quickly view and verify your recent transactions, then call your bank to report any fraudulent activity or freeze your account if necessary. You will also want to change your pins and passwords as they are likely to be compromised as well.
After your account has been compromised, Payton said you can also come in-person to your local branch and fill out a dispute report for the transaction in question. A lot of times, Payton said the bank will have you fill out an affidavit with it. If it’s considered to be major fraud, you can always file a police report and fight it that way, Payton said.
“Sometimes things are black and white,” Payton said. “So if you live in Ohio and someone was using the card in Florida, those are things that we can catch right away and be able to get the funds refunded back into your account.”
Payton added, “I think the best thing for a consumer is to be diligent, to make sure they’re watchful with their accounts, set those account alerts and try to use the online bill pay whenever possible. And don’t keep a ton of cash on the consumer account, because it’s very accessible. If possible, have your access cash in a savings account, because you don’t have checks with that. It’s hard to hack something that doesn’t have easy access such as a debit card or checks.”