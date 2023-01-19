The Internal Revenue Service issued a notice last month that the implementation of lowering the reporting threshold for commercial income brought in through electronic payment platforms, such as Venmo and CashApp, has been delayed until next year, according to the taxpayer advocate service section of IRS.gov.
Through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, legislation came about to lower the reporting threshold for business transactions made through these types of apps from anything greater than $20,000 and 200 transactions to anything greater than $600.
Tax planning professionals Michael Givens, senior associate at Rea & Associates, Inc. in Independence, and Grady McMichen, tax associate at Pease Bell, CPAs in Cleveland, weighed in on the changes and how they will impact business people who use the apps when the time comes to file their 2023 taxes in 2024.
“Over the past couple of years, the use of third-party settlement organizations – Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, etc. – for transactions between people and businesses has increased, and the IRS wants to make sure that transactions are being reported properly,” Givens said.
In addition to the introduction of the new threshold, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 gave clarification on what is considered a reportable transaction by a third party settlement organization, he said.
“The act has clarified that only transactions for goods or services are subject to the reporting requirements,” he explained. “Therefore, reimbursement of expenses, personal gifts, charitable contributions and other transactions of that nature will not be subject to reporting requirements.”
Givens said such apps usually allow users to specify whether their transaction is for goods and services or personal transactions.
Taxpayers will need to report these transactions on Form 1099-K, Payment Card and Third Party Network Transactions, he said.
“The IRS has recently delayed this reporting requirement until 2023, so there’s nothing imminent,” he noted.
He advised that users of these platforms properly categorize transactions to avoid confusion when they file their 2023 taxes.
Givens recommended people ask their tax professionals if their transactions through networks such as Venmo and Cash App are subject to reporting requirements and if they are taxable.
The change can affect small businesses, McMichen said.
“The Congress attempted to increase the IRS’s ability to tax small businesses accepting payments via Venmo, Cash App or other online retail stores,” McMichen said. “Previously, if a small business received less than $20,000 per year through Venmo or Cash App, the income was unreported and not subject to taxation.”
McMichen explained that only business transactions will be taxable.
“Personal transactions, like reimbursing a friend or splitting a bill, will not be subject to taxation,” he pointed out. “However, this has caused significant confusion because Congress has not clearly articulated how Venmo and other platforms can differentiate between business and personal transactions.”
He said there has not been a clear answer as to why Congress chose this “arbitrary” threshold.
“The threshold has led to a great deal of confusion amongst taxpayers who do not operate a business but use Venmo for more than $600 in a year,” he said.
Taxpayers will receive a 1099-K form from the respective apps they use for business transactions, McMichen explained. The income will be reported on the taxpayers’ individual or joint tax returns.
He suggested taxpayers keep all of their tax forms and other documents in one place, as it will allow tax professionals to look at the “full picture” and thereby provide them with the best advice for each individual’s situation.
“It is important for taxpayers to receive advice tailored for their specific needs,” McMichen said.
Although the IRS has delayed the reporting requirements for the 2022 tax year, taxpayers should expect further clarification and possible changes, leading into the 2023 tax year, he noted.
“The law is still on the books and additional guidance or a law changing the current $600 reporting requirement is likely,” McMichen said.