As tax season arrives for millions of people, many will receive a W-2 form from an employer and may be ready to file their taxes.
But for those more than 9.3 million people self-employed, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, filing is not that straight-forward.
Scott Moses, CEO and vice president of Kelman, Moses, Seifert & Hartstein, and Ken Sable, owner and president of Sable Group, both in Beachwood, said tax planning should start with maintaining clear records of your financial year.
“They should be using some sort of bookkeeping software to understand their what their income and expenses are for the year,” Sable said. “In a perfect world, they’d do that quarterly at a minimum so they can do an income tax projection. The best practice is to figure out their quarterly income and pay estimates, or at least set that aside in another account to pay at the end of the year.”
Moses said, “They have to make sure they get all of the books and records ready for their small business or sole proprietorship and get it to their accountant. That has to be early enough to give them time to get their last installment for 2020 and the first for 2021.”
It’s also important to understand what goes into their yearly filing.
“They should always make sure, with the ever-changing tax laws, that before the end of the year that they’re conversing with their accountants to make sure they’re taking advantage of their deductions or different revenues in a way to help minimize their tax situation,” Moses said. “Remember, the golden rule is to be proactive rather than reactive. You at least want to have an idea of what your liability is going to be. We want to do the planning in November and December, so we know what we can do to minimize their taxes and exactly what they’re going to need to pay.”
Tax planning and filing for self-employed people are very different than what many Americans experience, Sable said.
“When you’re an employee, you get a paycheck and withholdings are taken out for you,” he said. “But with that, if you’re self-employed, you can also deduct a lot of things that the typically employed cannot. They might get to deduct a portion of their home office. They can deduct miles when they drive from their home or office to a client site. They might be able to pick up a portion of their cellphone bill, assuming some of their calls are business-related.”
Because of all the differences in the process, Sable placed importance on keeping accurate books.
“If they don’t do any bookkeeping or accounting for their business until the end of the year, they have no idea how much money they have made,” he noted. “They don’t have an idea if they’re charging enough money to clients. So, it’s important for them, at any point in time, to understand what receivables and payables they may have, and what bills they may have in the future.”
For first-time, self-employed filers, Moses said it’s key to understand how revenue and expenses work, and how those impact taxes.
“The one thing you need to realize is that as you generate revenue for your business, you’re also going to generate expenses,” he said. “Let’s say you generate $100,000 of income and $50,000 of expenses. So, you have a profit of $50,000. Besides paying income tax on that $50,000, you also have to pay self-employment tax. A first-time, self-employed filer may not know that because when you work for a company, those taxes get taken out automatically.”
Due to all of the intricacies surrounding self-employed taxes, Sable suggested engaging a professional early.
“In a perfect world, that doesn’t happen in February or March – it happens the previous year to give the taxpayer and accountant time to properly plan, like set up the right system, pay quarterly estimates and to pay tax calculations and projections,” he noted. “You can only do so much after the year as all the planning happens months prior. So, working with your accountant before the season is the only way to properly plan and stay organized.”