When tax time arrives, everybody should take a serious look at their finances, especially those who own small businesses.
According to Scott Moses, CEO and vice president of Kelman, Moses, Seifert & Hartstein in Beachwood, and Tim Petrey, manager partner at HD Davis CPAs in Youngstown, small business taxes contain many parts.
Moses said one of the biggest differences between small business and individual tax returns are the forms.
“Whether they’re a C Corp, S Corp or an LLC, they all vary,” he said. “For S corps, the profit or loss flows down to the owner’s personal return, and for C corps, that is paid at a corporate level. As for LLCs, those can be taxed in numerous ways. The biggest difference for personal returns is its filed on one return and you’re basically just reporting income.”
Petrey said sole proprietorships and single-member LLCs are reported on the Form 1040 personal tax return, whereas other business types have their own forms to file, like Forms 1065, 1120S, etc.
“Tax rates vary for business and individuals,” he said. “There are additional business tax deadlines and there are more deductions available for businesses than personal.”
Prior to filing taxes, both professionals said small-business owners should meet with their financial professionals.
“Tax laws and deadlines change, and so does your business as it evolves,” Petrey stated. “It’s very important for business owners to maintain a close relationship with their accountant
year-round to ask questions and plan for tax time.”
Moses said, “Before filing, I would definitely make sure they contact their CPA or preparer. There are things you can do to reduce income and accelerate expenses prior to filing. I try to meet with all of my substantial corporate clients prior to Dec. 31 to help them with any tax planning. A lot of people might tend to be overly aggressive or conservative, but a CPA will know all the fine lines, the black, white and gray.”
Experts advise, every year it is critical for small business owners to be aware of any changes to the tax code. In 2019, there were no major changes, Petrey said, though there are a few things to be aware of.
“There are a lot of rules that went into effect last year with the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act that remain the same for 2020,” he explained. “Some new rules imposed by the IRS include increased standard deductions, elimination of the health care penalty and higher retirement account and HSA contribution limits.”
Petrey added state and local changes vary. For example, Ohio reformed certain tax credit amounts, tax rates and how to calculate business income deductions.
The key to pain-free small business tax filing lies in business owners contacting their tax professional or financial adviser, and doing so regularly, the professionals said.
“It’s imperative to find the right accountant who will listen to your needs, answer your questions and guide your business in the right direction,” Petrey said.
Moses noted, “The biggest thing is I can help them plan for unexpected results. Human nature is to procrastinate and bring things in late. If you don’t plan, even if you don’t file until April, you’ll be shocked at the result. If I meet with them in December, they’ll know where they stand and be prepared for the bill. What you don’t want, though it may not be your fault, is an unhappy client.”