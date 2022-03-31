The annual tax deadline has a tendency of creeping up on people faster than they expect and many are left anxious as the date draws closer. The good news is that they can file an extension to buy them an extra six months so they can get all of their information and documents together and file their returns.
Barb Theofilos, accounting and tax services manager at Zinner & Co. in Beachwood, said one of the major reasons why tax extensions are needed is that sometimes businesses have not received all of their documents, such as schedule K-1 forms, by the date of the annual tax deadline.
However, various experts said filing an extension buys a person time to file, but does not buy them time to pay. Money owed to the IRS must still be paid by the annual tax deadline, which is April 18 this year.
Nathan Gottlieb, tax preparer at Gottlieb & Associates, Inc. in South Euclid, said, “If you are going to owe and you’re delaying that, the IRS will get you with penalties and interest so, naturally, you want to pay them if possible.”
He said even if you don’t have all of your documents, you can still gather an estimate of what you will owe, adding that a 4868 form will be used to do this.
The interest rate on late payments will be 4%, effective April 1 this year, Theofilos said.
One common misconception was that filing an extension makes a person stand out to the IRS, the sources said.
David Reape, director of tax services at HW & Co. in Beachwood, said an extension does not make an audit more likely.
Scott Moses, CEO of Kelman Moses Seifert & Hartstein in Beachwood, said, “Remember submitting an extension is not a bad thing, especially if the taxpayer is experiencing difficulties in receiving their information to properly submit an accurate return.”
Extensions don’t raise red flags with the IRS, Theofilos said.
She said, “It’s just a vehicle that gives you more time to send in your information to the IRS.”
A person can file an extension via paper by printing forms from the IRS website and mailing them in, using a computer software or enlisting the help of their tax preparer, Reape said.
If you use a tax preparer to file your taxes, Reape recommended using that same tax preparer to file an extension.
“If they use a preparer normally, (people should) definitely reach out to the preparer and have them file it for them,” he said.
Gottlieb said while the government does not charge a person for the filing of an extension itself, like with ordinary tax filing, submitting an extension using a preparer will come with a price.
“The extension process is very minimal,” Gottlieb said. “It’s just a matter of getting it done because what you’re doing is, for lack of a better term, writing a promissory note that says, ‘I’m going to get my work done soon.’”