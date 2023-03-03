Properly preparing one’s tax return is critical for a smooth and efficient process. Because there is always a chance the Internal Revenue Service may audit a person’s tax return, it may be beneficial for them to hire a professional to help minimize their chances of being audited.
Robin Baum, managing partner at Zinner & Co., and Brandon Miller, CEO at HW & Co., both in Beachwood, weighed in on how tax preparers can assist clients in preparing their tax returns and avoiding audits.
“The audit process with the IRS now is different than it used to be,” Baum said. “The IRS is now hiring auditors and doing what they call program audits.”
Unlike random or general compliance audits, auditors who conduct program audits are trained to look at specific areas of a tax return, she said.
Having deductions that exceed income may cause a return to be flagged for an audit, Baum said.
“It’s an algorithm that they’re looking at that compares income and deduction sources,” she said.
Home office deductions are among the prominent programs that may raise a flag for auditing, she said. People wonder if they are able to take this deduction because many of them began working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The rules there actually indicate that, if you have the opportunity to go to your employer’s office and they’re providing you workspace and you choose to work from home, you are not eligible to take a home office deduction,” she said.
If a person’s employer does not offer them an office space, but reimburses employees for their costs, this must also be taken into consideration when taking a home office deduction, Baum said.
Tax preparers ask questions such as whether their client is working from home because they do not have an office space or because working from home is convenient for them, she said.
“Nine times out of 10, it’s the latter, so that individual is not eligible for a home office deduction,” Baum said.
An audit flag may also be raised if an individual is self-employed and has high expenses for meals and entertainment, she said.
The risk of these flags rising can be decreased with the help of a tax preparer, she said.
“When we gather information from our clients, a lot of times they will provide information or deductions that they think that they are eligible for,” Baum said. “They’ll provide this information and then, when we see it, we go a little deeper in asking questions.”
There is much talk of the IRS hiring more staff who are going to try to collect more taxes and audit more people, Miller said.
People with higher incomes will be bigger targets for these audits, he said. Those with aggregated gross incomes of more than $400,000 fall into this area.
“I think what we’re seeing is trending towards some of the higher taxable income individuals, as far as those audits,” he said. “I think that’s probably what we’re assuming they’re going to target.”
Small businesses fall into the “sweet spot” of this area, earning half-a-million to a few million dollars each year, he said. It may be wise for them to secure a tax professional to ensure that there are little to no alarming sections on their returns. Many baby boomers are selling their businesses these days, so it may be helpful for them to secure these services, too.
“They’ve got some pretty sophisticated gain treatments coming through here,” he said. “You need a high-end professional to help you with the sale of your business and how it gets treated for tax purposes.”
Recently, people have been leaning away from investing in the stock market and more toward making alternative investments, he said. This creates taxable income, which is reported on K-1 forms. Filing these forms correctly can be complex, he added.
“People are moving away from the stock market because of the volatilities in it and they’re moving more into alternative-type investments and it’s creating a lot of tax complexities,” Miller said.