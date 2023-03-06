Some tax experts believe it is of greater benefit to taxpayers if they hire tax preparers, rather than using filing softwares. Although filing softwares may seem more convenient and less expensive, some professionals say there are elements that softwares can overlook, which can result in errors on tax returns.
Nathan Gottlieb, tax preparer at Gottlieb & Associates, Inc. in South Euclid, and Candice Rowe, supervisor at Rea & Associates in Amherst, discussed how tax preparers efficiently and effectively help taxpayers file their returns at minimal risk of errors.
“Software more so just manages data entry,” Gottlieb said. “You plug the numbers in wherever you think they’re supposed to go.”
The computer then shows what a person’s balance or return will be, he said.
“A tax preparer is going to take the time to accumulate, evaluate, compare and contrast what benefits the taxpayer more (and) where the data should go to minimize tax obligation or maximize the refund,” he said.
Although hiring tax preparers can come with higher fees, the money taxpayers receive in their refunds may be more than they would have received by using a software, he pointed out. Therefore, their refunds can offset the costs of hiring professionals.
“Even though you’re paying a fee, rather than doing a free service or a $69 service online, the professionalism, the knowledge, the experience that the individual is going to put forth into your tax return could save you hundreds of thousands,” he said.
When searching for a tax preparer, a taxpayer should look for someone who has experience, is familiar with the person’s tax forms and is up to date on current tax law, Gottlieb advised.
Tax softwares are primarily beneficial for individuals who are filing simple tax returns with just W-2 forms, Rowe said.
“I believe the tax software is more for straightforward-type returns where there isn’t a whole lot of wiggle room as far as doing tax planning or any other kind of bigger picture items,” she said. “So, where tax professionals really shine is the ability to do tax planning and look at the bigger picture and plan for the whole of the person.”
It is important for tax planners to keep current with tax law and be up to date on continued education so they can best service their clients, she said.
“The value in using a tax preparer is the planning aspect,” she said. “So many times, there’s tax provisions or tax planning opportunities that a tax software wouldn’t be able to help plan, but the tax professional will be able to see.”
If a taxpayer files their tax return by using a software, they may miss a big opportunity or credit, she said. The cost of using a tax planner could have been offset by that opportunity or credit being taken advantage of under a planner’s guidance, she added.
“The software isn’t going to be able to ask questions for the big picture or what your plans are or anything going forward,” Rowe said. “It’s more of a here and now kind of thing.”