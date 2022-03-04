Each year, the tax season always comes with changes to the filing process and new forms, deductions and credits.
Due to inflation, the Internal Revenue Service raises the standard deduction and income brackets every year, according to Robert Morris, a tax associate at Pease, CPAs in Akron.
“What tax bracket and what standard deduction applies depends on your filing status,” he said, adding that this year’s standard deduction has been raised to $12,500 for single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, $18,000 for heads of households and $25,100 for a married couple filing jointly.
As for the tax brackets, Morris explained they are as follows: 37% for single/separate filers with incomes greater than $523,600, head of households over $523,601, and over $628,300 for married couples filing jointly; 35%, for single/separate filers incomes over individual $209,425, head of households over $209,400, and over $418,850 for married couples filing jointly; 32% for single/separate filers incomes over $164,925, head of households over $164,900, and over $329,850 for married couples filing jointly; 24% for single/separate filers incomes over $86,375, head of households over $86,350, and over $172,750 for married couples filing jointly; 22% for single/separate filers incomes over $40,525, head of households over $54,200, and over $81,050 for married couples filing jointly; and 12% for single/separate filers incomes over $9,950, head of households over $14,200, and over $19,900 for married couples filing jointly. Morris noted the lowest rate is 10% for incomes of single/separate filers with incomes of $9,950 or less, head of households under $14,200 and under $19,900 for married couples filing jointly.
With these yearly changes, Morris said it is up to tax preparers to keep their knowledge of the filing process and its nuances to better serve their clients.
“The rules and requirements for preparing tax returns are constantly changing,” he said. “Tax professionals have the responsibility to be aware of these changes and to adjust accordingly. The changes in the standard deduction and tax brackets are just two of the many changes in their work that tax professionals will be making this season.”
Some of the other changes have to do with the second year of COVID-19 economic impact payments that went out first in 2020 and again in 2021, according to Dmitriy Berkovich, principal, tax at Apple Growth Partners in Cleveland, which also has an office in Akron.
“When the latest legislation passed in March 2021, that increased the economic impact payments, or stimulus as it is called,” he said. “There were three rounds of payments, the first two in 2020 and those affected 2020 returns. The third happened in 2021, and is now affecting those returns.”
So, what’s different this year? Berkovich said the stimulus payments received in 2021 were determined by the income reported in 2022.
“It’s possible that they wouldn’t have qualified for the 2021 payment because those payments then made their income too high in 2020,” he said. “But then, they saw their income decline in 2021. To make things easier, the IRS is sending special letters to taxpayers who received payments - mostly because a lot of people surprisingly don’t remember if they got one.”
Berkovich said the IRS letter regarding the 2021 stimulus payment is “very important” to find and keep, especially if there is a mistake made in the preparation of this year’s return.
“If that’s the case, it is automatically flagged by the IRS,” he said. “It is very important to put the correct amount, as well as indicate it was received so the taxpayer doesn’t double up and try to claim it again by mistake.”
Another tricky situation with the stimulus payment is if for some reason the taxpayer didn’t qualify for the whole amount based on income, but wasn’t completely phased out, Berkovich said.
“That is another reason for the letters, to make sure we have the correct information to put on returns,” he said. “So that the taxpayer knows how much exactly they received.”
With all of these changes unique to the 2021 filing year, both professionals said it’s key to consult a preparer.
“Changes to what other deductions or credits are available may impact their bill,” Morris said. “You should consult a tax professional about your unique situation to maximize your potential savings.”
Berkovich said, “The tax return is no longer what it used to be – a simple form. It’s become very complicated, and they’re just getting more and more complicated. That’s why consulting a professional is really significant.”