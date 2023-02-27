The banking industry offers a variety of service, accounting and managerial roles. Some of these roles require an employee to have higher education or training. Others are entry level and lay the groundwork for advancement in the field.
Richard Bucceri, first vice president, talent acquisition executive at New York Community Bank; and LaToya Smith, talent acquisition manager at Fifth Third Bank, both in Cleveland, discussed how people enter the banking field, and the skills and interests that are best suited for it.
“The common ways (are to) apply online through those channels, whether it’s Indeed, CareerBuilder,” Bucceri said of methods people use to get jobs in the banking industry. “Also, I would say internships, family referrals.”
People who have interests in math, accounting, finance and working with customers may be ideal candidates for banking jobs, he said.
“There’s so many different things that one could have an interest in,” he said.
Bucceri said people need a minimum of a high school diploma to get into the banking field. When a person starts off as a teller, they typically undergo four to six weeks of training and receive ongoing training throughout their careers and as they advance, he added.
Advancement varies because everyone has their own time frame due to a variety of factors, Bucceri said.
“(It) would depend on the individual – if they’re driven, motivated, performing at that high of a level – then you have to have the opportunity available for them to promote into,” he said.
Bucceri said, in his experience, a standard policy for promotion is that any new hire must be in their role for a minimum of one year, prior to being eligible for advancement.
“Typically, we want you to be in that role for 12 months and then right after that, sky’s the limit,” he said.
Smith said when she is looking at talent and talking to them, she finds that people want to help others.
“There’s opportunities to do that in banking at whatever level,” she said.
She explained the industry is service driven and employees need to focus on keeping customers at the forefront.
“Having effective communication is critical, written and oral,” she said. “You need to be able to communicate.”
Regardless of the advancement of technology, communication and staying connected to customers is vital, Smith said.
It is important to be an active listener, she pointed out.
“You’re going to need to understand what the customer’s needs are,” Smith said. “You’re going to need to hear what’s not being said.”
Employees in the banking field should be cognizant of what is going on in their industry and the economy, she said.
Conflict management and resolution is a good skill to have, Smith said. It is beneficial for a financial institution to have employees who easily understand what is going on and can decide how they can resolve a situation.
“We need critical thinkers,” Smith said.
These people are active and work to get ahead of what an issue may be, she noted. They should consider how they can be proactive versus reactive.
Influence skills are important in banking, Smith said, drawing an analogy to social media influencers.
“You need someone who can understand what’s going on, to be able to inform somebody’s decision,” she said.
Self-awareness is an important quality to have, Smith said.
“When you’re working and you’re triggered by something, or something changes, you are self-aware (of) how you feel about something,” she said. “We need individuals who are emotionally intelligent.”
Employees should be able to form, strengthen and maintain relationships, Smith said.
“Because relationship-building is important, I still have customers to this day that will call me and say, ‘LaToya, I’m finally retiring. What do I do with my money?’” she said.
Having an interest in innovation can be beneficial, Smith said.
“I have seen the bank evolve and get very, very into technology, into environmental decisions to make sure we’re doing things well and right as it relates to green energy,” she said. “So, innovation is critical; for someone to think about, ‘How do we make things better?’”
Being focused on doing things the right way and achieving outcomes in the correct manner is critical, she said. Bankers should keep integrity in mind.
“Back in the day – I’m not sure where we land now – banks used to be on the low, low end of being that trusted adviser or being an organization or industry that you trust,” Smith said. “We’re really trying to move the needle on that because we want people in our community who achieve outcomes the right way.”