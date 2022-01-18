It’s tax season, and making sure you know all the facts ahead of time is the best way to prepare before filing.
A standard deduction is a set amount of income taxpayers don’t have to pay taxes on, which varies from year to year. At its core, the standard deduction is meant to give tax relief to American taxpayers.
Angela Johnson, a tax professional with HD Davis CPAs, LLC in Youngstown, and Alex Kuzmik, a tax associate of Pease CPA, a Cleveland-based accounting firm, gave their advice and expertise on what these changes mean for your 2022 taxes and filing this year.
The standard deduction is claimed on the first page of IRS Form 1040, according to Johnson. Your standard deduction for 2022 is different depending on your filing status. For instance, if you file as single, married filing separately, married filing jointly and surviving spouses, or as head of household, your rate changes.
So, how do you know if you’re eligible for a standard deduction?
“A taxpayer who files an IRS Form 1040 can take either the applicable standard deduction or itemized deductions, whichever is greater,” Johnson said. “ Some itemized deductions include state and local income or sales taxes, real estate taxes, medical expenses, mortgage interest and charitable contributions.”
Itemized deductions are calculated by adding up all applicable deductions and subtracting them from your taxable income. Kuzmik said most people choose a standard deduction because it prevents the need to save your receipts throughout the year and figure out what qualifies for an itemized deduction and what does not.
The highest tax bracket is still 37% for tax year 2022. Each year, rates are adjusted to match inflation. Johnson said to “keep in mind that income taxes are based on marginal rates, meaning that additional tax is paid for every additional dollar of income earned.”
Tax rates are low at the moment, which means the average taxpayer should take advantage of this sooner rather than later. Johnson said an example is if you are retired and must take a required minimum distribution, you might want to consider withdrawing more than only the required amount so that you pay less tax. Overall, the individual must determine how this might affect them.
“Taxes are frustrating and people have significant demands on their time,” Kuzmik said. “What works best for some does not work for others. Always consult a tax professional if you have questions about your unique situation.”
Paying attention to recent legislation is also important when filing your taxes, as things can change rapidly. For instance, the 2020 Cares Act suspended certain requirements for 2020.
“Keep in mind that the Build Back Better Bill, which includes changes to the child tax credit and earned income credit, is in the works with Congress,” Johnson said. “With that said, it’s important to think ahead and plan for tax strategies by being proactive now.”
Liz Anastasiadis is a freelance writer.