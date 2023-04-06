There are many reasons why a person might wait until the last minute to file their tax returns and some of these circumstances extend beyond their control.
DeAnna Alger, tax supervisor at Zinner & Co., LLP, and Scott Moses, managing partner and CEO at Kelman Moses Seifert & Hartstein, Inc., both in Beachwood, discussed reasons for last-minute filing.
“There could be a few reasons why a taxpayer would wait until last minute to complete their taxes,” Alger said. “One being that the taxpayer may have a more sophisticated tax situation. For example, they may have an investment in a partnership.”
If a partnership requests an extension from the Internal Revenue Service, the return is not required to be filed until Sept. 15, she said. Therefore, a taxpayer would not be able to file their personal tax returns until they receive a K1 form from the partnership.
“Another reason is that a taxpayer could be anticipating owing income tax, so if they have a large balance due with their return, they may need some additional time to gather up the funds,” she noted.
People also wait to file in order to take advantage of last minute tax planning strategies, she said.
The IRS allows individuals to make IRA contributions for the previous year until the tax filing deadline on April 15. Making contributions up until this date could potentially reduce a person’s tax bill.
She advised taxpayers to stay organized with their tax documents throughout the year, as this will make gathering all the items needed to file a return easier when the time comes.
She suggested searching for a tax preparer who comes recommended by a trusted family member, friend or business professional.
“I would suggest speaking to a trusted individual that can recommend a good CPA for you,” Alger said. “Maybe talk to bankers, investment advisers, attorneys, people like that. They’ll likely have someone that they can refer you to.”
People who have basic W-2, 1099 and investment statement forms usually get their tax returns in early, Moses said.
Companies that have shareholders or partners in investments should send the shareholders and partners K1 forms by March 15, giving them a month’s time to prepare and file their individual taxes with the K1 forms included.
“Those entities actually are due March 15, but they usually get extensions because they’re more complicated than an individual return, so they have to wait until those companies send them a K1, which would be their proportionate share of income or loss from that company,” Moses said.
Many of those companies are not done sending the forms to their investors by March 15, or even by April 15, which results in the investors needing to file tax extensions, he said.
“Companies are due March 15; individuals are April 15,” Moses pointed out. “What they’re trying to do is push you to get your company’s done by March 15, so you could give the K1s to the shareholders or partners before April 15. But, a lot of times, these companies, they’re a lot more intricate and complicated than individual returns, so they’re not done by April 15.”
As for investment brokers, they need to send out 1099 forms and they sometimes need to send out corrected 1099 forms, he noted.
“You’ve got to be careful because you might have gotten the first 1099 in February and then March, you’re getting it corrected, so you want to wait until mid-March, at least, to file if they have investment broker statements because you don’t want to go ahead back and change or amend your return,” Moses said.