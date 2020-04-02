Due to the financial and economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Treasury Department extended the deadline for filing taxes to July 15.
Although taxpayers now have three extra months to file taxes, Jeffrey Campbell, CPA at Jeffrey Campbell CPA in Mayfield Heights, and Kathryn Drake, CPA and manager of the accounting and tax group at Pease CPAs in Akron, said we shouldn’t wait to file.
“Tax planning deals with current and future years,” Campbell began. “I don’t think the extended deadline this year changes the tax planning process. With that said, the extended deadline does allow more time to pay any tax you might owe without incurring interest or penalties.”
Drake said, “The only thing that someone can do when they wait until the last minute is the best they can to pull everything together.”
Both professionals said putting off tax planning and filing until closer to the new date isn’t the best idea.
“Honestly, the best thing to do is not wait,” Drake explained. “Get the tax data together and send it in as soon as possible. The deadline to file and pay is July 15. This means that if anyone owes for the 2019 filing year, those balances must be paid off by July 15, 2020, to avoid penalties. July 15 is the new April 15 for this purpose. At this time, an extension can be filed to give a taxpayer additional time, but that extension will be shorter – only three months, leaving the final due date for individual returns as Oct. 15.”
Drake explained this is an extension of time to file the return, but not to pay the tax, if one plans to file an additional extension through Oct. 15.
Campbell said, “People should not wait until the new deadline to even start. I think it is always best to complete and file your taxes early. Waiting until the last minute may result in some errors. Starting early will allow time to make sure you have all the documentation and information you need and the time to gather that information.”
Though there will always be procrastinators, there are many benefits to filing earlier.
“If you are getting a refund, you will get it sooner,” Campbell said. “If you owe, you have some time before you have to pay. Oftentimes, a current tax return is needed if you’re applying for financial assistance or purchasing a home, so it may offer some peace of mind knowing it is completed. It may also help prevent tax fraud. Once your return is filed, another return cannot be filed with your social security number.”
Campbell recalled two cases in the last three years where a client’s return was rejected because one was already filed under their social security number.
“It took nearly a year to get the issue resolved and my clients got their refund,” he added.
Drake noted putting off a return can also create additional stress for the parties involved.
“It is incredibly stressful for the individual because they are only putting off the inevitable, carrying the burden of this upcoming deadline like a lead balloon,” she said. “In addition, it puts additional stress and strain on tax professionals already working around the clock to meet the deadlines.”
She added if the information is sent to a professional too close to a deadline, it may not be enough time to efficiently file a return, especially one that capitalizes on savings.
“When individuals are up against a deadline, the focus becomes to meet the filing deadline,” Drake explained. “Opportunities for tax savings can be lost by not having an appropriate amount of time to work through a scenario with your tax preparer.”
Speaking of professionals, Campbell said utilizing one with taxes can make filing early or on time easier.
“A professional can help the taxpayer get organized with record-keeping throughout the year so that tax filing does not present a problem,” he said. “A tax professional can help the taxpayer gather the information needed for an accurate tax return and help ensure that he/she gets all the deductions and credits they are entitled to. Once the information is gathered, a professional can quickly and accurately prepare and file the return.”