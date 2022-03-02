More and more people are working from home, especially in the last two years. As you prepare to file yours tax return, you may wonder if you can deduct the resources and spaces you utilized.
Homes, equipment and utilities all cost money and, depending on the type of job you have, you may be able to write off some of those expenses if you used them while working at home, said David Shallenberger, president at REA & Associates in Wooster, and Scott Moses, managing partner and CEO at Kelman Moses Seifert & Hartstein, Inc. in Beachwood.
“It all depends on the nature of their work and what their employer is reimbursing, potentially, or not reimbursing,” Shalleberger explained.
For those who received a normal W-2, Shallenberger recommends that they be cautious when writing off expenditures.
“Most people that are on W-2s, working from home, should be careful about expensing too much of those other expenditures because, really, their employer is covering many of those expenses,” Shallenberger advised.
“If they’re paid by a W-2 via their employer, there’s nothing you can write off. The government disallowed it a few years back where you couldn’t write off unreimbursed business expenses,” Moses stated.
Those who qualify most for writing these items off are independent contractors, people with side gigs and those who are not on a W-2, Shallenberger explained.
“The only way you can write off expenses of your home and things of that nature is if you’re an independent contractor or self-employed,” Moses pointed out.
“Those types of people that are maintaining their books and records or their office work from home, they’d be the ones, I would say, (who) should be taking the expenses for the home office,” Shallenberger said. “At that point, you can take a deduction against your gross income, a portion of the utilities of the home, a portion of the interest expense.”
The home office deduction is based on how much of the home and its utilities are used for work. For example, if you have a 2,000-square-foot home and you dedicate a 200-square-foot room as your workspace, you can write off 10% of your mortgage interest or rent, utilities and insurance, Moses explained.
Depending on your use of personal items, such as cell phones or computers, you may write off a percentage of what you used for work. If you use your car for business, it is recommended that you track your mileage. You may also write off a portion of vehicle payments and car insurance, Moses advised.
Some other expenses that an independent contractor or self-employed individual can write off are office supplies and business insurance.
Moses stressed the importance of “being sincere” when writing off home expenses.
“If someone is bringing $100,000 of income in their business a year and they have $50,000 in meals and entertainment, that would be a red flag,” Moses said. “If I see excessive expenses in a small home business, I’ll let my clients know ‘no, we’re not deducting that.’ If you’re going to cause a red flag, then they could disallow all of your expenses and you don’t want that to happen.”