Choosing to make a legacy gift to an organization shows your commitment, honor and belief in the mission. But what most people don’t realize is that anyone can make such a gift. It’s actually quite simple, convenient and affordable, as gifts can be for any amount. And the best part is, the gift is not realized (does not take effect) during your lifetime, so you don’t lose your financial security during your lifetime. In addition, leaving a legacy gift does not preclude you from leaving money for your loved ones as well, and most donors do both.
The process of making a legacy gift starts when you either meet with your estate attorney to draw up your comprehensive estate plan, or when you make the designation and sign the letter of intent with the organization. To make such a gift, you can do it in a few different ways. First, with the help of your trusted adviser, your lawyer, accountant and/or tax adviser, all you really need is the charity’s information; address, name, 501(c)(3) and to have it acknowledged in your will. Or one you can really do on your own, a non-binding pledge (meaning you can revoke it at any time during your life) that is payable upon death, which merely becomes payable, according to your wishes, when your estate is being settled.
Why leave a gift to a specific organization? It could be to show appreciation to the institution, to help ensure its continued success for future generations, it can provide tax benefits such as helping reduce estate taxes, allowing you to live out your life comfortably, but knowing after you’ve passed, that your gift will help make a profound difference in the organization’s future.
Another thing people don’t realize is just how common it is to leave a legacy gift. Statistics show it is a myth that only wealthy people give, but rather, people of average means leave legacy gifts at a much higher rate. In addition, people don’t realize that money is not the only type of gift you can leave; property and art are considered as well. In fact, the three types of gifts to leave are monetary donations (pecuniary gifts), objects or assets (specific gifts) or a percentage of an estate (residuary gifts).
There are many types of planned gifts. The most common is the bequest, a promise to give a percentage or specific value from your estate to the organization(s) of your choice, but also naming an organization as the beneficiary of any financial asset such as: retirement plans; bank accounts; and life insurance. In addition, there are legacy gifts that can pay income during the donor’s lifetime, including charitable gift annuities and charitable remainder annuity trusts.
To learn more about making your legacy gift, contact your adviser today.
Brian Sokol is the chief development officer for Menorah Park in Beachwood.
