Though the deadline for filing federal tax returns is typically April 15, the IRS extended it this year to July 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the deadline approaches, Chuck Federanich, tax partner at Pease & Associates in Cleveland; Bruce Friedman, principle at Kelman, Moses, Seifert & Hartstein, Inc. in Beachwood; and David Silverman, tax manager at Marcum LLP in Mayfield said taxpayers should keep a few things in mind.
When talking to clients, Friedman said conversations surrounding the tax deadline have changed due to the extension.
“I would say a lot of them were happy that they could file later and there wasn’t a rush to get their information to their CPAs, as well as the ability to defer any payments that might have been due by April 15,” he said. “So, often, the biggest issue we encounter with clients is a lot of the tax information they receive doesn’t arrive until mid- to late-March. It’s then a rush to get it to us or any CPA. They didn’t have to be concerned about that this year.”
Friedman also said the extended deadline benefits a CPA.
“In addition to filing so many returns by April 15, there are plenty of people who do extensions,” he said. “So, while filing returns, you’re also trying to file extensions. Extensions are an extension of time to file, not pay. So even if an extension is done, the accountant still needs to do a reasonable calculation of tax due by the original due date. So, in a normal situation, you have to put together some sort of return anyways. There just wasn’t as big of a crunch deadline this time around as we had three more months to spread out the work.”
Even though the deadline was extended until July 15, taxpayers shouldn’t wait until the 11th hour to file – especially if quarterly payments are due.
“For the July 15 due date, that deadline also includes the Q1 and Q2 quarterly tax estimates,” Silverman explained. “Depending on your situation, you may have to come up with two quarterly payments at once. Because taxes were usually due April 15, Q1 was due at the same time and with the July deadline, Q2 would’ve been due anyways. But, it’s about managing cash flow to that extent.”
Federanich added taxpayers can still get that Oct. 15 extension if needed and said taxpayers should not get stressed out with the deadline approaching.
“We are trying to help them take advantage of the extra time,” he said. “For their benefit, we would like to avoid July 15 seeming as much of a stressful time for them as April 15 typically might be. But, if they still don’t have all of their information, it’s important to get us as much as they can for us to project what is needed and to look ahead to 2020’s tax liability.”
In respect to next year’s tax filing, the presumption by the professionals is filing deadlines will be back to normal. But, this year’s extension could impact 2020 taxes in various ways.
Friedman said this could impact estimated tax payments this year, which could lead to penalties and late charges next year.
Federanich said individuals could see a lower gross estimate income.
Silverman added business owners could be left to determine how the Small Business Association’s Paycheck Protection Program could impact taxes next year.
The professionals said constant communication with one’s accountant or CPA is always important, and even more so as the July 15 deadline approaches.
“What we do is keep track of all the clients who filed and who still have to file, and where they stand,” Friedman said. “We take a proactive approach of communicating with them early and then getting that information to us, even if some of it is missing.”
Federanich added, “It’s about providing friendly reminders and reducing stress so they don’t have as many unknowns as we approach July. We want to let them know we’re here as a resource. We don’t want taxes to be another source of stress as they’re dealing with everything else.”
Publisher’s note: Bruce Friedman is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.