The goal of an estate plan is to maximize assets passed to beneficiaries. The goal of tax planning is to efficiently file a return each year.
According to DeAnna Alger, tax supervisor at Zinner & Co. in Beachwood, and Melanie Ross, a senior financial adviser at NCA Financial Planners in Mayfield Heights, tax planning and estate planning should go hand-in-hand, because decisions made in one area can have an impact on the other.
“In my career, I see the intersection more in the trust area as that is what I deal with a lot,” Alger said. “Trusts are one of many tools that can be used to avoid or reduce taxes. The way they are related to each other lies in the many parts of an estate plan. A quality estate plan will encompass a tax planning aspect to ensure the tax burden that comes along with transferring property or wealth is minimized.”
Ross added, “With proper planning, we can reduce your estate tax liability, allowing you to leave more for your loved ones. Your beneficiaries just end up with more in their pockets at the end and that is what all clients want. I have many clients where their primary objective in life is to leave an inheritance for their kids. So, if we can make their money pass as efficiently to their family as possible, that is the goal.”
Ross said in making sure assets are passed correctly, that is where tax planning and estate planning also overlap.
“It includes making sure they have their beneficiary designations properly listed, because that helps with efficiency, but also making sure we’re taking advantage of certain tax situations,” she explained. “We see this intersection everywhere, every day. It’s about passing assets to your loved ones in the best way possible. I think that is why they’re so intertwined – because you can’t do one without the other.”
Alger said, “These areas have so much to do with each other because one of the reasons individuals even create their estate plan is to preserve their assets for their heirs. The best way to do that can be accomplished is through proper tax planning techniques.”
When approaching tax planning or estate planning, a few things should be thought of.
“One thing they should keep in mind is although the assets they have right now might not be subject to estate tax using the current IRS thresholds, this might not be the case upon death,” Alger said. “Tax law is always changing. So, it is important to have tax planning be part of the estate planning just to be safe. Even if you don’t think that in the future you would be subject to it.”
Along with keeping IRS rules and regulations in mind, Ross suggested open and honest conversations with beneficiaries.
“It’s about making sure they understand your actual situation,” she said. “But you don’t have to get deep into the details of what your children are making salary-wise, but have an idea. People want to be equitable and they want to be equal in terms of what they’re giving to their kids. Taxes are a big thing to consider when it comes to that.”
Making a mistake in one area can have an impact on the other.
“It goes back to beneficiary designations,” Ross said. “I’ve seen it where a spouse passes away, they’re still listed as a beneficiary for an account. The other spouse has remarried – but that is a huge mistake. Your goal ultimately is to leave what is left behind for your spouse. But if you haven’t looked at your beneficiary designations for a while, that is a problem. It’s going to have to go through probate first and then they’ll have to pay taxes on it – making an entire mess.”
Alger said, “The biggest mistake is not encompassing a tax plan in your estate plan at all. It could result in having to pay unnecessary taxes, which is not what you want for those left behind.”