Many people look forward to their retirement for years. However, once it begins, they may find all the newfound free time overwhelming.
If you’re planning on retiring soon, having a plan for how you’ll spend your time is important for your health and happiness. Here are some ideas for staying mentally and physically active, as well as engaged in your community:
• Start a walking meet-up: Host a morning walking group in your neighborhood. A brisk morning walk is a low-impact way to get in shape and keep your heart healthy. Plus, the fresh air and camaraderie is good for your mental wellbeing. To ensure the group’s success, keep meet-up times consistent and let participants know in advance the pace and distance you plan to walk. You may even want to start a fun tradition, such as ending every stroll session at a local coffee shop.
• Become a tax expert: Consider taking an online course on how to do taxes and become a resource for friends during tax season. Get prepared by visiting the IRS site, which provides information on tax return preparer credentials and qualifications, as well as details about how this year’s tax laws have changed and how they’ll impact deductions. Equip yourself with a good printing calculator, which features two-color printing and cost/sell/margin functionality. The calculator allows you to check and correct up to 150 steps and print your calculations after correction so you can maintain accuracy. Plus, its clock and calendar features will help you stay organized.
• Volunteer your skills: Many recent immigrants need logistical help getting situated in the United States. If you speak a foreign language, consider volunteering through your local library or community center. Become a literacy buddy to your new neighbors or help them complete essential paperwork, such as job applications and school enrollment forms.
• Learn music at your own pace: It’s never too late to begin your music education. Whether you’re learning to play the piano for the first time or revisiting an old passion, new tools will allow you to hone your skills independently and effectively. Check out keyboards, which are portable and well-suited for any level of play, as most of the models have features that will guide you through its built-in songs by either a key-lighting system or an on-screen step-by-step process. With the ability to slow the tempo to aid in practice, or learn melodies individually by selecting left-hand or right-hand parts only, you can quickly master favorite tunes and build your musical confidence.
• Read the classics: Are there classic books you’ve always wanted to read but have never gotten around to? Use your abundance of free time to finally make your way through your literary bucket list. Whether it’s “Moby Dick” or “Ulysses,” consider inviting friends to participate. Challenging titles will be more easily and enjoyably tackled with friends and a discussion schedule.