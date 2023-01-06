COVID-19 has changed the way many people exercise. As facilities temporarily closed and some then scaled back hours of operations, more and more people started to work out in the comfort of their homes. Even as health clubs returned to near-normal operation, many people opted to exercise at home.
So, what’s the best way to create a home workout space? And what’s the best way to utilize a personal trainer when working out at home?
The Cleveland Jewish News asked Chuck Herman, owner of Specialty Fitness Equipment in Warrensville Heights, and Rabbi Michael Ungar, owner and operator of At Home Senior Fitness LLC in Beachwood, for their perspectives on working out at home. Responses have been edited for clarity and brevity.
CJN: What equipment should people purchase to set up a home gym and why?
UNGAR: This is dependent on what space you have available, and what physical condition you are in. Most of my clients can get an effective workout with dumbbells (usually two sets at different weights), a mat, a sturdy chair and proper footwear. Some clients have much more equipment such as an exercise ball, treadmill, stationary bike and TRX. A personal trainer can evaluate what would work best without breaking the bank.
HERMAN: Building a home gym should be motivating and empowering, not stressful. Home gyms are an excellent solution to feeling more comfortable while you work out. However, building a home gym in your house can be complicated when you are unsure what equipment to buy or where to put it. Here are some factors that you should keep in mind before you take the first step to setting up a home gym: Be motivated – you need to be motivated to maintain a long-term workout routine. Space matters – make sure you have enough space at your home to set up a home gym. Cost – There are a lot of cost factors associated with setting up a home gym. The cardio and strength equipment, stability ball, yoga mat and other items needed for a home gym can get quite expensive. So, get your budget right before you consider your home gym. The noise – make sure your family doesn’t have any problem if you put on loud music during a workout. Types of workouts – what are types of exercises you do the most? What are the exercises you love doing the most?
These are all important factors to consider as you will have to arrange your home gym space accordingly. Building your home gym should be an engaging and fun process, so work with a qualified and experienced fitness equipment specialist. You want to work with someone who will take a consultative and customized approach to helping you set up the ideal home gym, not someone at a big box sporting goods store who is just looking to make a sale.
CJN: What should you look for when selecting a trainer to work with in a home gym?
HERMAN: When selecting a personal trainer to use with your home gym one should consider the following criteria in order to find the right trainer for your specific needs. A personal trainer should hold a current certification accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies to give you the assurance that you are working with a professional who has the knowledge and skills to provide you with a safe and effective workout. After checking the certification, there are a few other criteria you should consider when selecting a personal trainer. Ask for references, talk to the trainer (about) working experience and area of specialization, find out what the trainer charges, (their) education, liability insurance and business policies (i.e. cancellations), and compatibility with you, your family and needs.
UNGAR: Finding the right trainer will depend on what your fitness goals are and what your physical condition is. A trainer who is perfect for a high school athlete looking to excel may not be the best trainer for an older adult who is looking to improve mobility after a knee replacement. The most important factor is finding someone who “fits” your personality. This is like finding a doctor. Most doctors can diagnose and treat, but you want someone who you trust and will listen to and understand your concerns.
CJN: What are the benefits of a home gym?
UNGAR: My clients are all older adults, so having equipment at home is a big advantage. They do not have to worry about driving to the gym – especially in bad weather. There is also a greatly reduced chance of exposure to flu, COVID-19, etc., when you are at home as opposed to a crowded gym with lots of people breathing heavily. After an initial investment, it is often much more affordable than paying monthly fees to a gym. Finally, seeing that equipment right at home is a constant reminder to exercise.
HERMAN: Not everyone is comfortable working out with others and many people are motivated by the wide variety of on-demand fitness classes. You have to do what works best for you and your family. The popularity of home gyms continues to grow as more people want privacy and convenience, but a home gym also eliminates the commute costs, gym membership fees and is a space that is cleaned/sanitized to your standards.