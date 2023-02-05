Bio Box

WHAT: Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo

WHERE: I-X Center, 1 I-X Center Drive, Cleveland

WHEN: Noon-9 p.m. March 24, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. March 25 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 26

TICKETS & INFO: $10 for adults at the box office, $8 at homeandremodelingexpo.com or Discount Drug Mart locations; $7 for seniors age 65 and older with ID at box office; $5 for children ages 6-12; free for children 5 and under. For more info, visit bit.ly/3WU1Oez.