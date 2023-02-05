The Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo will return to the I-X Center in Cleveland from March 24-26. Over 300 vendors are expected to participate, according to the event’s website.
There are more than 225 vendors signed up, Rosanna Hrabnicky, show manager, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
The exhibitors present will specialize in a variety of home and lifestyle features such as automotive and garage, construction and renovation, entertainment and electronics, fashion and style, financial and mortgage, flooring, food and beverage, garden and landscape, health and well-being, heating and cooling, home appliances, home decor and furniture, home products and services, housewares, kitchen and bath, organization, pools and spas, roofing and gutters, and windows and doors, according to the website.
“We have a lot of cool things coming to that show,” Hrabnicky said. “We have the tiny home living, we have ‘Homes that Roam’ which are RVs, a UFO house which is 600-square-feet of living space and it’s shaped like a flying saucer. I’m so excited about that, I can’t even tell you.”
The “Let’s Grow” celebrity-designed flower pots and proceeds from the pots’ sales will be donated to Believe in Dreams, a nonprofit organization in Beachwood that provides opportunities for youth affected by trauma, according to the charity’s website.
“There is so much going on at that show,” Hrabnicky said.