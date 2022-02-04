The customary chimney to basement cleaning of a home prior to Passover often doesn’t start until the day after Purim – in mid-March this year – but some may want a head start on the process by reorganizing and getting rid of all that clutters.
Kathleen Bliss Goldfarb, owner and director of design at the Valley Design Team | Decorating Den Interiors in Bainbridge Township, recommends rethinking and rearranging a room.
This allows the dweller to take stock of each piece of furniture, tchotchke and piece of art and to consider its place.
“A lot of times I’ll just pare things down,” Goldfarb said. “Fewer larger things are always better. For example, if you’ve got a lot of family photos, as many do, you can redo them in into one large collage and have them mean a lot more when they’re together and more logically organized.”
Goldfarb, who admits to being a bit of a collector herself, said she doesn’t subscribe to the “if you haven’t used it in a year” rule of getting rid of things. She said her rule of thumb is 20 to 25 years of disuse, citing a sled she took out for the first time last week after a more than 20-year hiatus.
“Some folks like to surround themselves with their favorite things,” she said.
Goldfarb said one culprit of clutter or a crowded room is an expanding collection of objects over time without a clear plan. Sometimes all that’s needed, Goldfarb said, is “to reframe what they had.
“I would advise them to call us, because it is really helpful to have another set of eyes,” Goldfarb said of her business. “I like seeing what people have that they find important. Sometimes there’s some real great things. A lot of times people will say, ‘Well, I don’t know, I don’t even care about that,’ but, yet it’s there. ‘And all this can go this can go,’ but they just haven’t taken the step to move it on somewhere else.”
Goldfarb said she has been to houses where basements are full of unused items accumulated from sales at discount stores. She advises curbing the impulse to habitually shop sales.
“So I think that folks should put more thought into what they decided to bring in and keep rather than all these meaningless impulse purchases because it was the bargain of the day,” she said.
And what to do with all of those items?
Goldfarb recommends donating them to shelters or other nonprofits. Some will pick up items for free. Thriftique Showroom in Bedford Heights, which benefits the National Council of Jewish Women, will pick up furniture.
Goldfarb recommends using DonateStuff.com, which will donate to a panoply charities of the donor’s choice.
And what about that which is broken, outdated, ugly or non-functional?
Daniel Schmidt, who owns Rubbish Works Junk Removal of Cleveland, has one answer.
Schmidt’s business, which covers an area extending from Avon to Painesville and from Lake Erie south to Brunswick, offers on-demand pickup of items that may – or may not – be recyclable or reused. His business works to match items to nonprofits that can reuse them, and if not, the items are driven to a landfill.
What doesn’t he take?
“We don’t take spouses, children or chemicals,” said Schmidt, adding that his company has broken down and hauled away a garage full of empty boxes.
Schmidt said he used the word spouse deliberately because it’s not always either half of a couple who has a plan for – and wants to save – that broken refrigerator in the basement.
He said conversations between spouses sometimes play out as he’s waiting to quote the job.
“We measure every single thing that needs to be removed, and we calculate the cubic footage of all the items,” said Schmidt, explaining that not everyone in the business does this. “And so that way, you’re paying only for the exact amount of space being taken up in the truck, no more, no less. So it’s very fair for the customer. It’s very fair for us. But in doing so, I load all this into an Excel workbook, item by item.”
Schmidt said he can calculate the load with or without the conflictual item, and sometimes that makes the decision easier.
“What winds up happening is that they see the cost difference to remove that item,” Schmidt said. “And taking one item out of the mix, when you have a whole bunch of stuff that needs to be removed, usually doesn’t move the needle all that much. And nine times out of 10, the customer just says, ‘All right, just take it all.’”
Goldfarb said that in the end, going through the entire exercise of sifting, culling and reorganizing a home can be satisfying.
“Living in an organized space gives you serenity or peace of mind in a chaotic world,” she said.