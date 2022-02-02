COVID-19 has caused numerous shipping delays in the lumber and furniture industries since the pandemic began in 2020.
Dan Geller from Fish Furniture in Mayfield Heights and North Olmsted, James Mezi from Cleveland Lumber and Ron Nandor from Eastwood Furniture in Cleveland Heights discussed the ways that these delays have impacted their businesses and their customers and provide an update on the current situation.
In Geller’s 38 years in his 97-year-old family furniture business, he has not seen anything like the impact from COVID. When the pandemic hit, unlike most other businesses that were impacted like restaurants or the travel industry, which were essentially shut down, “the home furnishings business was actually a major benefactor,” he said. “Our business was up 40-50% more than usual.”
Consumers with extra disposable income they could not use on dining out or vacations used it for buying stuff for their homes, which were suddenly doubling as offices and classrooms. They bought paint and lumber for projects that added space or made their existing confines more comfortable. The timing and quantity of consumer purchases swamped the system. Factories whose production tended to be fairly predictable ramped up to satisfy a surge of orders.
“The combination of a huge increase in orders hit manufacturers with a huge backlog because of a global shortage of raw materials … there were tankers, but not enough truckers to drive them across the country,” Geller said.
He described how prices for lumber increased, going from $2 a board to $8 a board, now back down to about $4.
“Goods have gone up 30-40% in 18 months with no corresponding profit increase, but my customers know, if you want anything upscale, you have to wait, and customers are waiting,” he said.
Nandor’s experience with increased business has been similar, as well as with his supply of materials.
“This has had a dramatic impact on our supply chain in the furniture industry here in Ohio,” he said. “Our supply chain is actually fairly short, with lumber coming in from a forest in Southern Ohio, which is processed in local sawmills and converted into furniture by the many Amish craftsmen in Wayne and Holmes County. The problem with our business is not necessarily the supply of materials. The shops that build our products have been overwhelmed with orders from around the country. All of our stores are supplied 100% locally, unlike other stores around the country.”
Stores around the country are generally supplied with imports from Asia, which have been dramatically affected by the supply chain crisis. Those stores in turn are ordering more and more product from American suppliers. Nandor described how the Amish craftspeople are all working very hard; “however, they do not have the scale to respond to this huge uptick in orders.
“All of our products are heavily dependent on available labor,” Nandor said. “There are simply not enough workers in that area to hire. The lead time for most of our products has gone from eight to 12 weeks to 18 to 20 weeks and in some cases 30 weeks. Frustrations have mounted with customers. However, at this point, most people are resigned to the fact that the lead times are that long. People are for the most part understanding, but get impatient (and rightly so) with extended delivery schedules. We have also seen a large increase in purchases ‘off-the floor,’ with customers who cannot or will not wait for delivery of custom orders. We have invested heavily in having available stock for people to buy.”
Mezi described how suppliers are having trouble getting people to do the work in factories.
“The workers were working shoulder-to-shoulder and are now mandated to be six feet apart,” he said. “So, where you had ninety people working before, now you have thirty. And often fewer, since the problem is compounded because many are afraid to come to work at all, or don’t need to because of stimulus money.”
The result for Mezi is much longer lead times and much higher prices for carrying inventory.
“Ordering items that used to take seven to 10 days might now take six to eight weeks, even up to 12 weeks,” he said. “They just don’t have the parts. And carrying inventory costs triple, while we are not making any more than we did before. The return on investment is minimal. The whole situation has hurt everyone. There are no winners.”
The newest twist for furniture supplies into the United States: factory closures in Vietnam due to COVID-19. Vietnam is the largest exporter of furniture into the United States. Other sources for slow-downs include hundreds of shipping containers stuck off the coast of California, and further shipping delays within the United States. Delays are projected until sometime in 2023, even while the demand for home furnishings is expected to remain high for the next 18 to 24 months. Any home furnishings that involve wood will see the biggest delays because most of those pieces are imported from manufacturers in other countries, like Vietnam and Malaysia.
Lisa Matkowsky is a freelance writer.