Curb appeal is one of the first things a prospective home buyer notices while browsing for a new house. Most people are subconsciously drawn to pretty and tidy home exteriors while shopping.
Jan Kanas, executive vice president of Street Sotheby’s International Realty in Columbus; Bill Klausner, president of Crystal Illusions in Bedford Heights; and Dan Peck, owner of Painting Solutions in Chardon, said while curb appeal is always necessary, it is important to work on your home’s exterior at the proper time of the year.
“Even though people say you can’t judge a book by its cover, when it comes to a home, it’s the first piece of information that a buyer would have about that house,” Kanas said. “And that first piece of information speaks volumes about what they may encounter on the interior of the home.”
Peck said the best time of year to have exterior work done on a house is between April and October.
“Weather and temperatures play a huge role,” he said. “Exterior work shuts off, as it’s too cold or wet for ideal painting. So, we are limited to interior painting unless an exterior project calls for coating that are not affected by weather and temps”
Before making any improvements on the facade of your home, Kanas said the homeowner should look at their house from a different viewpoint than they normally do.
“When I’m representing a seller, I always suggest to them that they step out of their home, and view their home across the street as if they were their neighbor standing across the street,” Kanas said. “Sometimes, it’s really helpful for sellers to do that because it gives them a different perspective than the one that they have from just driving their car into their garage and quickly going inside.”
Once a homeowner can identify what needs to be fixed on the exterior of the house, they can start doing proper work to spruce it up. This can include picking up unraked leaves from the fall, power washing the driveway and cleaning gutters.
While the landscaping of the house is important, Klausner also said that the physical structure of the house is a crucial aspect, too, such as doors and windows.
“Instead of a clear or mass produced door, you have something that’s one-of-a-kind and makes you stand out from your neighbors,” Klausner said. “The outside is really important. That’s your first impression of the house before you walk in. Usually people make up their mind before they hit the door. And if the door is beautiful, of course they’re going to want it.”
According to real estate website Zillow, the months of December through February are the toughest months to sell a home. During the winter of 2018-19, there were 992,383 homes sold through Zillow. Meanwhile, the other three seasons during that year averaged 1.4 million homes sold through the site. Limited curb appeal is one of the reasons behind this trend.
“You should spend as much time as you can cleaning up the landscaping, making sure all the leaves are raked, the beds are tidy, the driveway and walkway are in as good condition as they can be, and the house presents in a clean and tidy manner,” Kanas said.