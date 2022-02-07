Designer Accents at Home, a Hunter Douglas Gallery, has relocated to 26000 Richmond Road in Bedford Heights.
As a Hunter Douglas Gallery, it offers a complete shopping experience with premium products unique to Designer Accents, John Marcus, president of Designer Accents at Home, said in a news release. He also said the new location “will better serve our customers.”
“Once you have visited our showroom and narrowed your focus, we provide complimentary in-home service which includes design assistance, measuring and complete installation at no additional cost,” Marcus said in the release. “Later this spring, we will be introducing the newest gallery in Northeast Ohio to make your shopping an even better experience.”
The new showroom is near many building products showrooms, including granite, tile, cabinet, kitchen and bath and window suppliers.
Designer Accents was formerly located in Beachwood.
To learn more about Designer Accents, visit designeraccentsathome.com.