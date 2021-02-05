Whether you’re a new homeowner trying to fill an empty space or an existing homeowner who needs to replace your old furniture, it can be difficult to decide whether you want the least expensive or the highest-quality option. How does someone know what furniture is right for them? And when should it be replaced?
Dan Geller, owner of Fish Furniture in Mayfield Heights; Ron Nandor, owner of Eastwood Furniture in Cleveland Heights; and Todd Reese, sales manager at Wayside Furniture in Akron, said buying furniture is a personal experience, and the customer needs to understand their personal needs before deciding what to buy.
Reese said the initial part of the process is realizing when your furniture is getting too old.
“The easiest way to tell you need a new sofa is when you sit down on the sofa and you feel like you’re falling down onto the floor,” Reese said. “Then it’s time to really make sure you get something new. Or when you get to the second hour of a movie of the third quarter of a football game, and you’re moving around and trying to readjust but you’re not getting comfortable at all.”
Once you decide a new couch or bed is needed, Nandor said that it is important to take your time in deciding exactly what kind of furniture you want, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people into their homes during lockdown.
“We are spending an enormous amount of time in our homes right now,” Nandor said. “While you are there, your furniture might as well be comfortable both physically and visually with your style.”
Because of the amount of people staying isolated in their homes due to the pandemic, more people are investing money into their personal spaces.
“Our industry in the last 10 months has been explosive, because there’s no vacations, restaurants or travel,” Geller said. “People are spending their disposable income on fixing up their home, whether it’s new kitchen appliances or new flooring. Every month of COVID, people are spending 30% to 50% more than normal in the last nine months.”
Geller added although people might shy away from paying extra for sofas and beds, it has its benefits.
“When you pay for better quality, you get a hardwood frame, individually coiled springs that support you when you sit down, higher grade of foam in your seat cushion,” Geller said.
When it comes to buying the right kind of furniture, especially beds and sofas, Nandor said that there’s no “right” answer. It is all up to the consumer’s personal needs.
“People should look at the options and choices available to them,” Nandor said. “The reality is that everyone’s home and lifestyle is different and having options to match up with your particular needs is critical.
“For example, don’t settle for the one or two size options that a store may offer when neither will fit your particular dining room or family size. Search out where you can get what you need and don’t settle.”