The Great Big Home + Garden Show will return to the I-X Center in Cleveland from Feb. 3 to Feb. 12. More than 400 exhibits will be on display, covering various elements of home and garden such as kitchen, bath, flooring, décor and landscaping.
Attendees will experience a “hint of spring” in The Garden Showcase and explore the latest in home design trends in the Idea Home and Backyard Oasis, according to a news release.
“It’s going to be such a wonderful show,” show manager Rosanna Hrabnicky told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“For 13 years, the Great Big Home + Garden Show has been bringing the latest in home and garden trends to Northeast Ohio,” she said in a news release. “We anticipate having more than 100,000 visitors at this year’s show and can’t wait for them to get inspiration for their next home project and connect with exhibitors who can help make their vision a reality.”
Hrabnicky told the CJN a feature is a 1,200-square-foot-home that is modular, but beautiful.
“I just went through it, and it’s absolutely beautiful and it’s just built very solid and it’s affordable, and I’m sure that people are going to get some great ideas,” she said.
Also on display will be garages, cabins, sheds, pavilions and a pool house, according to the release. There will be eight movie-themed gardens to explore, from movies such as “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “Niagara,” “Friday the 13th” and “The Secret Garden,” Hrabnicky said.
“It’s really supposed to give you that inspiration for your own backyard,” she said.
She said there is a new entrance to the I-X Center that will give a new look and feel to the show.
“It’s definitely going to give people a different taste of what the I-X Center looks like,” she said.
HGTV star Joe Mazza of “Home Inspector Joe” will appear on the main stage on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11.
“As a licensed home inspector, Joe is driven to keep his clients from buying risky, unsafe properties – and buyers need every edge they can get in today’s hot seller’s market. He got his start as a construction worker and safety inspector for high-rise buildings in New York City,” the release stated.
The event’s master of ceremonies will be Matt Fox of HGTV’s “Room by Room” and the PBS show, “Around the House with Matt and Shari.”
“A show favorite, Matt Fox returns as this year’s main stage emcee, where he will delight show visitors with his quick wit, home improvement knowledge and special educational presentations,” the release said.
The fun part about going to the show is that, if a person has a project in mind, they can talk to all the different companies, Hrabnicky told the CJN.
“You feel that trust when you’re meeting these people and actually having them come to your home,” she said. “It’s just better to actually meet them and understand what their company’s about and have that feeling of knowing who they are before they walk through your house and come into your home.