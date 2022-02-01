The Great Big Home + Garden Show will be back at the I-X Center in Cleveland from Feb. 4 to Feb. 13 after the event center closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened in September 2021.
The show is produced by Beachwood-based Marketplace Events and will feature 400 exhibits and experts in kitchen and bath, landscaping, decor, flooring and more, according to a news release.
“There’s going to be 400-plus exhibitors to inspire the homeowners to renew, refresh and restore their homes and gardens,” show manager Rosanna Hrabnicky told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 28.
Along with the exhibits for visitors to speak with experts and displays of model homes, attendees can enter the show through the garden showcase located on the main floor this year, she said.
“I know that people have been renovating their homes and they have been staying at home,” Hrabnicky said. “So with our garden showcase, we decided to theme it a staycation, and they are going to have some really cool innovative gardens.”
The last time the Great Big Home + Garden Show came to the I-X Center was early in 2020, right before events were put on hold due to the pandemic. After the announced closure of the center, the show considered the Huntington Convention Center as the location for this year’s show until the I-X Center reopened.
“We still wanted to produce the show so we were looking at possibly doing it at the Huntington Convention Center,” she said. “But, of course, when the I-X Center reopened, it is the perfect venue for consumer shows so we had to do it there. It’s something that people are used to and it’s a tradition, so we were excited to go back to the I-X Center.”
From the modular Idea Home and tiny home living to imagining ideal backyard spaces, Hrabnicky said there is “definitely something for everyone” at the show.
Ty Pennington from TLC’s “Trading Spaces” and ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” will appear.
Matt Fox will return as emcee on the main stage. He is best known for creating and co-hosting “Room by Room” on HGTV and hosting and producing “Around the House with Matt and Shari” on PBS
The annual show which typically brings over 100,000 people is still expecting a good turn out this year.
“If there is any indication from the Christmas Connection that we held in November, we were pretty much on par with what they had in 2019,” she said. “So we’re hoping that the turnout is going to be good. But no matter what we know that there’s going to be good, qualified consumers coming to the show and purchasing products and obviously wanting to get out. And the show is more of an event as well as a shopping experience so we are hoping we are going to get a great crowd.”
Tickets for the show can be purchased at the door for $15 or online with discounts available. The show does not have any mandates in place, but will have hand sanitizing stations and masks are encouraged, but not required.
“It means a lot to everyone to finally come back out and be able to come to an event,” Hrabnicky said. “We take people’s safety very, very seriously, our attendees and exhibitors, and we are going to follow all the public health and facility regulations closely and we will update if any of the event policy changes.”