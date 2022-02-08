The kitchen is the heartbeat of the home. Where we gather to cook, eat, and nourish our family’s soul. Realtors often share that the kitchen is the most important room in the house and that kitchen remodels, when invested correctly, will pay back handsomely.
That sounds like an inviting and simple investment concept. Invest in your kitchen and it will pay back. But it’s not so simple. Firstly, we have to solve the “what’s the right kitchen” mystery. In doing so, we need to be able to separate what’s right for resale versus what’s right for my family. Once those steps are complete, we can then decide how much I can spend to make my dream kitchen come true.
Let’s start with the first question. What’s the right kitchen for resale? We can answer that with one word, white. The white, Shaker-style kitchen trend is powerfully popular. When white Shaker cabinets are coupled with white ceramic or marble subway tile and Carrara quartz counter tops, the popularity meter goes wild. This white kitchen combination looks clean, fresh and casually elegant. Believe it or not, a white kitchen actually feels bigger than kitchens with wooden or deeper colored cabinetry. The white, Shaker kitchen trend has gained so much popularity that high-end appliances are now made available in white combinations and detail.
Is there a downside to the great white kitchen trend? The answer, not if you like white. For you readers out there who have a “kitchen divide” in your family, meaning one-half is a white kitchen fan and the other loves the rich appeal of finely finished wood cabinetry, do not fear. Your relationship can withstand a kitchen remodel.
This is where we get to the what’s right for resale versus what’s right for my family question. The adage that life is short, so live with the kitchen you want rings loudly here. A design common ground can be achieved with a mix of white Shaker cabinets paired with a finely finished wood feature island. I personally live in a kitchen divide family so I speak with experience.
I am happy to share that our relationship survived our recent kitchen remodel. While there was some concern about how to make our dream kitchen come true, we found a way to have our cake and eat it too. In this instance, I got white and he got wood. Our custom cabinetry was crafted with a rich amber colored pine. Mullioned doors with clear glass panels lighten the look. The white win was achieved with the inside of the cabinets. White beaded, milled wood smiles brightly through the glass doors. The combination and contrast is quite special.
The last question, how much can I spend to make my dream kitchen come true?
The answer, a little math and the right contractor and interior design partner are the key to unlocking a solid return on your investment. Most importantly, the right answer is achieved only when you are certain your new kitchen plan will nourish your family’s soul.
Megan Featherston is founder of VNTG Home | VNTG Place in Cleveland
