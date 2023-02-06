Energy consumption fluctuates with the seasons, and both traditional and modern technology can help people save money during the winter cold or the summer heat. Among these methods are window films and energy-efficient furnaces and air conditioning systems.
John Hansen, president and CEO of Suntrol Glass Enhancing Films in Cleveland, and Steve Smylie, president of Smylie One Heating, Cooling and Plumbing Company in Bedford Heights, offered ways to reduce energy consumption and get the most out of natural and artificial heating and cooling sources at affordable prices.
“If you have windows that open and close, and the seals aren’t tight when they’re closed, you’re letting the cold air out and the heat out during winter or summer times,” Hansen said.
Without proper window insulation, such as film, hot and cold air can escape from a home through the windows, he pointed out.
“The way hot and cold works is, if it’s hot on the one side of the window, the cold will actually draw that heat to the cold side,” he said. “So, in the winter months like now, you see it’s 15° degrees. It’s cold outside and, if you’re trying to keep the house at 72 degrees, it’s actually going to pull that heat from inside your house right through the glass. And so, if you have it insulated, it’ll slow that from going outside and dissipating, and that’s saving you the money.”
At stores, there are do-it-yourself window film kits from companies such as Duck Brand, but these are not the same as professional window film installation, he said.
“Duck (Brand) is a type of film you put on there and you heat shrink it to cover the whole window,” he said. “It’s not that optically clear. Our film is professionally installed and warrantied for the lifetime of the house and the homeowner, and it’s optically very clear.”
Another difference between do-it-yourself window film kits and professional installation is the do-it-yourself kits surround the full frame of a window and prevent users from opening and closing it, whereas professional film covers only the glass, so people are free to open and close a window as they please, he noted.
[READ: Window treatments can put money in your pocket]
Cost efficiency is an additional benefit of window film, as it is significantly less expensive than fully replacing one’s windows, he said.
“Typically, the cost to replace your windows is probably five times more expensive than the cost to put film on,” Hansen said.
Because window films come with a lifetime warranty, they can be replaced if needed at no cost, he said. Full window replacements, however, have limited life spans because components eventually break down.
“The largest utility portion is our heating or air conditioning portion,” Smylie said. “I don’t know what the percentage is exactly, but it’s extremely high. I think as much as 50% of your gas – it might be more – is used by your heating of the hot water and your heating of your home for your comfort level.”
Energy bills are a “necessary evil,” he said. People don’t have much say when their utility bills go up.
“When our utility bills go up, I think what happens is we have to pay the utility bill no matter what,” he noted. “What it probably does is take your discretionary income and cuts it back, so you have less money to spend during those really, really cold months because your utility bills are substantially higher than they are during the summertime or springtime.”
Smylie recommended turning one’s thermostat back a couple of degrees to lessen the use of heat throughout the home. He also suggested having a humidifier installed, as that slows down the rate of evaporation on a person’s body and they feel comfortable at cooler temperatures than they would if the air was dry.
While traditional furnaces and air conditioning systems do the job they need to, they are not as energy-efficient as the systems being made today, he said.
He advised looking at one’s heating and cooling system and taking note of its age.
“If it is over, I’d say 12 to 15 years old, it might be an old, inefficient system,” he said. “Today, what are made are much more energy-efficient.”
The modern systems are not made to last as long as older ones, but rather to save owners money, he pointed out.
“They’re not made as well as systems that were made 50 years ago, but they’re not made to be,” Smylie said. “They’re made to be much more energy-efficient and, therefore, your operating costs obviously would be lower, both electrically and natural gas; and the savings really do help pay for themselves.”