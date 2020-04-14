With all the time people are spending inside and at home, staying entertained and engaged lies within creativity.
According to Scott Eitman, owner of Eitman Handyman Services in Beachwood, and Gayane Makaryan, east area communications manager at Rumpke Waste & Recycling in Columbus, home do-it-yourself projects are an excllent way to get creative and easily use things you have to make something new or different.
Staying inside for days or weeks can make typical surroundings stale. To spruce up ahome, Eitman suggested some larger-scale projects to keep things fresh.
“To me, one of the big things is as the weather is starting to warm up, it’s getting the house cleaned and spruced up,” he said. “I helped a couple that had a couple of columns in the front of the house rotting from moisture. I put a new base on the columns. On the inside of the house, the sky is the limit. It comes down to how often you want to go to the hardware store for supplies.”
When it comes to large-scale home projects, Eitman said he thinks people do them for two reasons – the pride of doing it yourself and the ability to reduce labor costs.
“It’s about using the opportunity to learn something,” he stated. “Even a simple coat of paint can change everything. It makes your room feel new again. Buy a roll of tape and tape things off and use a roller brush and some paint. You can make the inside of your home look amazing while you’re stuck inside.”
For Makaryan, DIY and home projects mean smaller scale crafts as well. Rumpke’s business focuses on recycling – so she placed importance on creative reuse.
“Some of my favorite projects are crafts that people can do with their kids,” she explained. “Like with Amazon boxes, you can paint them and turn them into a play kitchen. All you have to do is paint things together. Another thing is with it beginning to get a little warm, you can make sandcastle boxes. Folks will also take milk jugs and cut out a hole and put some birdseed and make feeders for their yard. It’s about letting the kids get creative.”
Makaryan added these crafts can be tailored to each family. For example, she said a coworker made an auto shop from boxes for her son because that’s what he likes. But most importantly, consider how to use recyclable materials in these activities.
“With everything going on, the things flying off the shelves are canned goods, water and pasta – and the packaging that is left behind is a recyclable material,” Makaryan said. “It’s Earth month, so we’re asking folks to really think about that.”
Both professionals said getting creative in home DIY is important, especially now more than ever.
“It gives people a lot of pride, that they did it themselves,” Eitman noted. “It’s about taking ownership of something and feeling better being there. It’s about customizing the space and it’s easy to do. The little things will make a difference. You don’t necessarily have to do large projects. And by doing DIY, these changes are simple and impactful, especially when we have to stay in.”
Makaryan added, “Our resources are not infinite so reusing for projects or finding creative solutions for your left behind materials is so important. Creative DIY projects are fun, especially if you’re involving kids. Teaching kids that it’s not just trash is pretty important because it becomes a habit to incorporate materials creatively into their lives. You can find a new home for those things.”