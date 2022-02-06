Along with freezing weather, winter often brings special challenges for the household thermostat. For many months, you don’t touch your thermostat. Then winter arrives, indoor temperatures chill and the first thing you think of is your thermostat.
Craig Pons, HVAC sales engineer at KW Lang Mechanical, Tyler Wadsworth, general manager at PK Wadsworth Heating & Cooling, both in Solon, and Steve Smylie, president at Smylie One Heating, Cooling & Plumbing in Bedford Heights discussed ways to make sure your heating system is working properly in subzero temperatures and how to optimize its performance so your family stays toasty no matter how frightening the weather outside is.
Furnaces, boilers and heat pumps were not designed for temperatures in the below zero-degree range. They were designed for outdoor temperatures dipping only to zero. Wadsworth explained that sub-zero temperatures can have an impact on heating and cooling systems in a several ways.
“It’s not uncommon for even a properly-sized furnace to be unable to meet your desired thermostat set point during extreme weather events,” he said.
“Typically, the two busiest times of the winter for us are during the first cold spell of the year, when people kick their systems on for the first time of the season and discover that their system, which appeared to be working last year, no longer works. And second, during the first true cold snap with sub-freezing temps for extended periods of time.”
These extended cold temperatures subject older systems to a stress test, forcing them to work harder and longer, and many that were limping along or had components that were on their way to failure, will not pass and will end up breaking down into no heat situations. It’s true, systems will often break when you need them most.”
All three experts stressed the importance of year-round maintenance.
“People have an out of sight, out of mind attitude,” Smylie said. “But when a heating system fails, seven out of 10 times, it’s maintenance related.”
“When we have a stretch of temperatures where we do not reach above freezing, it puts a lot of stress on your furnace,” Pons said. “In turn, we see many furnaces failing. We see emergencies that could have been avoided if proper maintenance was performed on an annual basis, like clogged filters or drains. This is recommended by the manufacturer on an annual basis no matter what time of year it is. Also, if proper maintenance is not performed, it can void the manufacturer’s warranty on the equipment.”
Pons also advised changing the filter in between maintenance checks.
“A rule of thumb would be to hold your filter up to the light. If it’s hard to see through, it’s time to replace,” he said. “Additionally, we recommend replacement if your system is over 15 years old. The last thing you want to happen is being forced into making a hasty decision because you are in a ‘no heat’ situation.”
Smylie has three steps he recommends: check the filter, or preferably, replace it; turn the furnace on and up to see if the system is working properly; and make sure all the registers in the house are open.
“Always let the system run open,” he said. “Don’t completely close any register in any room. If you want a particular room to have less heat, only partially close the register if necessary. If you close it off completely it can damage the system.”
Wadsworth said, “Dirty and plugged air filters are one of the No. 1 causes of nuisance no heat situations. A plugged filter will not only cause a no heat situation over time, but can cause damage to the blower motor by forcing it to work harder to try and maintain the right amount of air flow that the system needs.
“The best way to avoid an emergency at the worst time, is to be proactive, both in replacement of components that are showing signs of wear and tear, or the entire heating and cooling system itself if merited based on age and overall condition. A trained technician should be doing a thorough evaluation of the complete heating and cooling system on each visit. Many customers forget that the furnace and air conditioner work together, which means the entire system should be maintained and evaluated together.”
Wadsworth said that battery-operated thermostats should have fresh batteries. Most newer models will warn you when the battery life is getting low, however a thermostat failure may be as simple as dead batteries. Another simple but often overlooked cause of thermostat failure occurs when high-efficiency furnaces, which utilize PVC material to vent instead of a chimney, are simply blocked by snow. “We have had many calls where the whole problem was that the vent pipe opening just needed to be swept out from under the snow level,” Smylie said.
He urges people with those high efficiency systems to make sure the vent is clear before shelling out for a service call.
Wadsworth said, “Beyond that, keep an eye on your system, especially if it is over 10 years of age. If something seems off or irregular, have it checked out quickly. Small problems can become bigger and more costly the longer they are ignored. Unfortunately, heating and cooling system issues won’t ‘fix themselves’.”
Lisa Matkowsky is a freelance writer.