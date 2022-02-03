Homeowners looking to the future might think to both convenience and comfort – both in window treatments and in furniture.
Larry Weisman, owner of Sheraton Furniture in Willoughby, said trends are toward the soft – both in color and in style, with grays, greens, browns and blues as popular fabric color choices. Leather remains a popular upholstery choice as well.
Weisman’s company specializes in custom built furniture, and in the last five years, he has begun business relationships with Ohio furniture makers.
“We’re very big with American-made products,” Weisman said. “So we have a lot of American-made upholstery lines, and our Amish is all made right here in Holmes County, but you can change anything in colors of wood and size wherever you want. We’re very specialized in that, and we do it at reasonable prices.”
He said over the last five years, about 30% of his business has been in Amish-made furniture, which has clean lines and features curves and flairs and “the right size legs and turns.”
Amish-made chairs, Weisman said, “have fantastic lumbar supports” and “comfort seats.”
“What they do is like artwork, except it’s in wood, and the finishes actually, literally feel like silk,” he said. “They sand so beautifully.”
Weisman said the shops where the furniture is made are largely family-owned businesses with 15 to 20 people working, producing a style of furniture he described as transitional toward traditional and contemporary.
“It’s not like the old Amish furniture was, like wood blocks,” he said.
Weisman, who has been in the furniture business for 41 years, said he first connected with members of the Amish community as the trend toward furniture manufacturing moved overseas to China, which he wasn’t interested in following.
“I’ve met some phenomenal people that we do business with every day,” he said, adding that he works with about 20 Amish vendors and that his showroom has a large selection of Amish furniture, with delivery sometimes taking as few as 10 to 12 weeks for pieces of custom furniture.
As to upholstery, “Solids are in, and then prints generally,” Weisman said.
Southwest patterns are in. Plaid is out, and floral makes up just a small percentage of sales.
Not surprisingly perhaps, popular window treatment colors match the choices Weisman identified.
Joel Herman, owner of Herman Textile Window Fashions in Highland Heights, specified grays, greens, browns and blues as “serene” colors and common choices among customers.
“But I think the jewel tones are not nearly as prominent,” he said, adding that burgundy, royal blue and bronze, while not used in window treatments, might be used in accents, such as decorative pillows.
Today’s shutters, Herman said, often feature wider louvers for “greater exterior visibility” and for ease of cleaning, and they can be custom colored.
In terms of fabrics, full drapes are less in vogue than “decorative panels on hard-wood jewelry like wood poles, and to frame windows that have an alternative window treatment,” Herman said.
“Fabric used properly will present a more comfortable environment without closing up the room,” he said. “Whether it be a top treatment or a side treatment, fabric can bring some color and some design character that a blind or shade does not.”
Herman said architectural details, such as unusually shaped windows, can pose challenges in providing window treatments, and that it’s possible to have such treatments made. For example, he’s having shutters made for a trapezoidal window.
“I have a variety of products that can be custom shaped to fit today’s architectural challenges,” Herman said.
Options in shadings include Roman shadings, louvered shadings and insulating cellular shadings, including one that has a cell within a cell presenting “superior insulation and light control,” Herman said.
“It’s the only product that actually received a tax credit because of the high degree of insulation,” Herman said.
One growing segment of Herman’s business is automated window treatments, which can be operated remotely – even from out of state.
“We have convenience operating systems that involve automation,” Herman said. “You can tie into your smartphone and operate the shadings that are in your home. That’s really very progressive and yet becoming a matter-of-fact type of product.”
In looking to the future and making enduring changes, Weisman has a simple word of advice: “Just make the room comfortable.”
