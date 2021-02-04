Whether you’re dealing with the frigid cold of winter, or the sweltering heat of the summer, everyone needs to be able to feel comfortable in their own home. Many people look to upgrade their air conditioning units in the summer, and their furnaces in the winter.
But John Hansen, owner of Suntrol in Bedford Heights, said insulating your home is just as important as supplying heat or air conditioning to it.
“If you’re not keeping it efficient, it’s like keeping your windows open all day long and running your furnace or air conditioning, and that doesn’t make common sense,” Hansen said. “The more efficiency you have in your house, it’s going to reduce your utility bills and your expenses.”
According to the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, the average gas bill in Cleveland was $65.43 as of 2019. The average electric bill was $97.58. Because air conditioning and furnace account for most of these bills, insulating to prevent cold or hot air from leaving or entering your home can reduce energy costs greatly.
Hansen said it’s important to continue checking your windows for drafts, especially if they’re older.
“It might be 20 degrees outside, you’re trying to keep your house at 70 degrees, so now it’s going to pull that heat out of the house and try to pull it back outside, and that’s where you feel the draft,” Hansen said. “Because that draft is how fast the air is moving out of the window, and you feel it as a draft.
“If you have old windows that don’t close or seal properly, that’s your first line of defense to stop some of the air from going in or out. So you can replace the windows and it would stop that from happening, giving it a good airtight seal. If you have good windows, you don’t necessarily have to replace them. You can use an energy-efficient solar control film that will help reduce what the glass is already missing to bring it up to good standards.”
Suntrol sells glass enhancing films that go over the windows of your home. These films help to insulate the home in both winter and summer. Although Northeast Ohio experiences intense winters, the summer heat can still reach average highs of 83 degrees in July.
“We have some films we do that’s only for solar heat,” Hansen said. “The sun is pounding all day long, and the air conditioning is running trying to keep the heat out of the house. You can reduce that level and make it comfortable on the inside and reduce your air conditioning bill.
“... We also have a low-e film, that goes on your windows to bring it up to a higher performance for energy savings by stopping the winter heat loss from going through the glass as well as stopping the solar heat from coming in during the summer months.”