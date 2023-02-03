Window treatments can be pleasing to both the eye and the wallet. Not only can they spruce up a house, but they can also help homeowners save money through their energy efficiency benefits.
Sharon Agin, president and owner of Earl R Agin & Associates in Beachwood, and John Marcus, owner of Designer Accents at Home in Bedford Heights, discussed how window treatments bring appealing looks to a home and maximize its usage of solar energy.
“Benefits (are) energy efficiency, the aesthetic of the home,” Agin said. “It enhances the beauty of the home, most of the time.”
Trending styles are Roman shades, shades that promote energy efficiency and shades that help with light control, she said.
“Everybody’s still looking for that light look, light and airy, so there’s lots of different kinds of shades that are offered nowadays that you can have your window covered but still see out,” she said.
Motorized shades are also trending, she said. These types of shades can be opened and closed by pressing a button.
“Draperies are popular, too – linens and light colors, or dramatic if you want dark,” she said. “Drapery panels are like the finishing touch on a window (and) just brings it all together. It could be light and airy, it could be dark to make a statement, or print.”
Pretty rods are also available to help accentuate windows and their draperies, she pointed out.
“(Window treatments are) the missing piece to a window,” she said. “It could change the whole room, it could blend in with the room. A window treatment makes a statement in any room, usually.”
Window treatments can be energy efficient and, if properly used – especially in the winter – can help homeowners save money, Marcus said.
He explained that, by opening one’s window treatments on sunny days in the winter, the sun will help to warm the home.
“Open your window treatments and let the sunshine in,” he advised. “On a cold, sunny day, keeping your window treatments closed is not going to save you a penny.”
In the summertime, homeowners may want to do the opposite to lower the cost of their cooling bill, he pointed out. By keeping the blinds closed in the summer, it keeps the sun out and thus prevents it from warming the home. Therefore, less air conditioning will need to be utilized.
“In the summer, keep them closed because it’s the same process,” he said. “In winter, opening to allow the sun to heat the home; in summer keeping blinds down prevents the sun from coming in and saves on cooling.”
There are multiple ways to do this, he noted. There is the traditional way, by walking around the home and manually opening and closing the dressings on each window, or the more modern way, which consists of having motorized dressings installed and gives owners the ability to control them from an app on their phone.
The law is changing everything to motorization, due to the safety hazards that chains on window treatments present, he said.
“Motorization is where window treatments are coming,” Marcus said. “The Consumer Product Safety Commission is discussing outlawing chains on window treatments, which will lead everything to be motorization, so you might as well jump on that bandwagon now and get those motorized shades before everyone else is getting them.”