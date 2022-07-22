Choosing the right liability coverage is a must for business owners. No matter how many precautions a business takes, there is always a risk of unforeseen events and having the safety net of liability insurance helps keep them safe in even the strangest of circumstances.
Bill Haas, president of Haas, Haas + Associates in Chardon, and Hazana Rivers, client executive at Hylant in Independence, discussed why liability insurance is vital and what a business owner should look for when in the market for coverage.
Haas explained liability insurance is critical in the event of unforeseen losses or issues with the products that the business supplies. He added it is also important for protecting the business’s assets.
When seeking the assistance of an expert in the insurance industry while shopping for liability coverage, Haas advised a business owner seeks an “experienced and well-trained professional.”
Some mistakes people make when shopping for liability insurance are choosing the cheapest coverages, Haas said.
“Most likely, they will have issues when a claim arises,” he pointed out. “In other words, you get what you pay for.”
A common misconception about liability insurance is a business does not need it if they have never had issues with their product or facility or if they have never been sued, he explained.
“You should periodically review your insurance with an experienced insurance professional,” Haas advised. “Your business needs constantly change, hence, the amount of insurance and types of coverages change as well.”
Rivers said there are several reasons why a business should carry commercial general liability insurance.
“General liability policies typically provide coverage for bodily injury and property damage including legal fees,” she explained.
She gave the example of a customer falling on a business’s premises, noting that they may sue the company to help cover medical costs and that, if the business has liability insurance, it will help them pay the lawsuit. Rivers added that liability coverage may also cover copyright infringement, and personal and advertising injury.
When searching for a professional in the industry, Rivers recommended finding an agent who has access to several markets.
“Considering we are in a hard market, it is critical that your agent has access to multiple markets in order to provide competitive quotes,” she explained.
Rivers noted while clients do a good job of discussing their needs with insurance agents, a commonly made mistake is that people sign contracts prior to having the agent review the insurance section.
“I would encourage any business owners to first reach out to their agent to have them review the insurance section of the contract before signing to make sure they are compliant or to see what the additional cost would be, if any,” Rivers advised.
She further recommended that businesses consider obtaining cyber liability insurance due to rising cyber liability claims.
“Statistics show that, every 39 seconds, there is a hacker attack,” Rivers noted. “Of those attacks, 43% target small businesses. We highly urge business owners to reevaluate their preventative measures in order to protect their business.”