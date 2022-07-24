Medicare is a benefit earned by United States citizens throughout their careers. Americans pay into Medicare from each paycheck and when they approach age 65 or become disabled, they reach eligibility to use this federal health insurance. There is an open enrollment period surrounding one’s 65th birthday during which they may elect to receive Medicare. If, however, they need to enroll outside of this allotted time period, there are ways to do so.
Steve Raichilson, principal at Raichilson & Associates in Solon, and Caryn Zwick, independent insurance agent at KAZ Company in Independence, gave advice on Medicare enrollment and what needs to be done if a person must enroll outside of the open enrollment period.
“It’s (Medicare) probably one of the best health insurance programs in the world, quite frankly,” Raichilson stated.
He explained people have been working their whole lives and paying taxes, plus employers have been paying taxes to support the program.
“When you turn 65, or you’re disabled, and you can qualify for Medicare, you really owe it to yourself to take it because, No. 1 you paid for it during all your working years and, No. 2 it’s wonderful health insurance, much better than you can buy on your own before you turn 65,” Rachilson said.
The period of open enrollment begins three months before a person turns 65 and ends three months after they turn 65, Raichilson said, so a person has a total of seven months, the seventh being the month of their birthday, to enroll.
Raichilson suggested people apply quickly upon becoming eligible due to long processing times.
“I definitely advise people to apply for Medicare as soon as possible,” he said.
In the case that a person does not apply within this open enrollment period, Raichilson said there is a special enrollment period each year that begins on Jan. 1 and ends on March 31.
“Then, Medicare will be effective on July 1,” he explained.
When searching for a professional to assist someone in exploring their Medicare options, Zwick emphasized comfort, trust, knowledge and independence.
“It’s important that they speak to somebody that they have confidence in and that has the capability to educate them about many plans, not just one plan,” she said. “Not every person has the same needs and it’s important that the person listen to you, address your needs and find a plan that you’re comfortable with.”
Independence is important because independent agents are not restricted to just one company, she explained.
Zwick mentioned there are multiple qualifying events for which a person may enroll in Medicare.
“It depends on their situation so, if somebody is coming off of a company, if somebody is retiring and they’re leaving the company plan, they have what’s called a special election period,” she noted. “At that time, they can enroll in Medicare and go on a plan.”
Zwick said there are many nuances to Medicare and that it is imperative for people to sit down with a professional so there aren’t any mistakes.
“You just want to make sure that everything is done properly,” Zwick stated.