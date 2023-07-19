Full coverage auto insurance is one option drivers have to protect themselves and their vehicles.
Michelle Hirsch, senior vice president at Brunswick Private Client in Garfield Heights, and Tommy Walland, vice president at Novak Insurance in Solon, discussed the details and benefits of full coverage auto insurance, as well as other types of coverage and how they differ from full coverage.
“The term full coverage often means including comprehensive, collision and liability insurance,” Hirsch explained.
Most people do not realize that no two auto insurance policies are the same, she noted. There are also several different types of coverages that can be added to or removed from a policy.
The primary benefit of full coverage auto insurance is that including all coverages gives peace of mind that one’s insurer will provide compensation for auto accidents, as well as losses covered by vandalism, extreme weather, fire or theft, she said.
Other types of coverage include liability-only, which may be opted into by a driver whose car has little to no replacement value, Hirsch pointed out. Liability-only insurance is required by law.
She advised that people ensure that every driver in the home is listed on their policy.
“If there is an extended family member or nanny (or) caretaker living in the home or regularly driving a vehicle titled to the homeowner, all of those individuals need to be listed on the auto policy,” she said. “On the other hand, if an adult child is driving a vehicle that is titled to the parents, but no longer in enrolled in school or living at home, they need to be on their own individual policy. Both of these issues lead to gaps and exclusions of coverage.”
When meeting with an insurance broker or agent while shopping for a policy, people should ask questions such as whether they can take their car to an auto body repair shop of their choosing, whether the insurance company will pay for original manufactured replacement parts or generic ones, and what the rental car reimbursement rate is while one’s car is in the shop after an accident and whether there is a maximum rental amount per day that can not be exceeded, Hirsch said.
Something people may not know about full coverage auto insurance is that there are two types of payouts if a car is totaled: actual cash value and agreed value, she pointed out.
“Actual cash value is when the carrier decides what the car is worth at the time of loss based off its depreciated value,” she explained. “Agreed value is an agreed-on number between the insurance company and the insured at the start of the policy based on the current appraised value of the car. For high-end vehicles and collector cars, agreed value is always the better approach to obtain the correct claim payout.”
Securing auto coverage can be confusing, she noted. It is helpful to work with an independent broker who has access to multiple carrier options.
“There is no additional fee to work with a broker, as their commission is paid by the carrier,” Hirsch said. “Having an educated insurance adviser to guide not only purchasing the policy but also providing guidance during a claim is beyond helpful.”
Full coverage auto insurance covers a driver for damage and liability they may cause to others, as well as damage inflicted on their own vehicle, Walland explained.
“Full coverage gives you a peace of mind in the event of a claim,” he said. “The purpose of it is to make you whole again, whether that is paying for damage (or) injuries you caused, repairing or replacing your vehicle, and providing you with a vehicle to drive until yours is repaired (or) replaced.”
The main types of coverage are liability-only, full coverage and comprehensive-only, he said.
“Liability-only covers injury (and) property damage you cause others, but your own vehicle is not covered from a physical damage standpoint,” Walland stated. “Full coverage covers both liability and physical damage to your vehicle. Comprehensive-only would cover a vehicle for fire (or) theft purposes while being stored and not driven for long periods of time.”
When shopping for auto coverage, people should think about what a policy will cover, what the cost is to cover themselves, whether the insurance carrier is reputable and stable, if an agent is shopping for their policy when appropriate and educating them on what they are purchasing, and if the agent is advocating for them at the time of a loss, he advised. They should ask potential agents or brokers questions about what coverages are included, such as whether a $0 glass waiver is included if their windshield breaks or cracks, if rental reimbursement is included, if roadside assistance is included, if there are discounts for less miles traveled in a year, if they have uninsured or underinsured motorist’s coverage, and which other vehicles they own may need to be insured such as golf carts or ATVs.
Education is important when it comes to shopping for auto insurance, Walland said. Everyone should know what is on their policy prior to purchasing. While price is an important factor to consider, it is not the only deciding factor.
“I see most customers view an excess liability policy – umbrella policy – as not needed or just an agent attempting to upsell them,” he said. “But having an umbrella is extremely important in the event of a claim where policy limits are exhausted. At that point, an appropriate umbrella would kick in and save you from paying out of your pocket in a large loss settlement.”
Something people may not know about shopping for coverage is the number of elements that go into it, he noted.
“There are many things considered when being rated, so the more you provide an agent quoting you, the better,” Walland said. “I also highly recommend bundling a home, auto, umbrella, etc., with the same carrier as the multi-policy discounts are essential to cost-effectiveness.”