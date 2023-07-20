Advanced Insurance Designs, Inc.
Jeffrey Novak
Home/auto, business, Medicare, health and life
312 N. Cleveland Massillon Road, Akron, OH 44333
330-753-8700
When you work with our independent insurance agency, you’re getting the power of choice. From simplifying the insurance process to finding you the right coverage.
We represent multiple insurance companies and shop the market for you. Our licensed insurance advisors, are by your side every step of the way.
Advanced Insurance Solutions
Individual, Family and Medicare Health Coverage
Matthew Mintz
251 W. Garfield Road, Suite 291
Aurora, OH 44202
330-870-3990
Advanced Insurance Solutions is a health insurance agency run by dedicated and dynamic professionals. We work with the major insurance companies and design plans with a focus on low costs and proper benefit structure, which we combine with personalized insurance advice aimed at helping our clients make better-informed decisions.
Althans Insurance Agency
Bryan Hurley, Vice President of Operations
Business, personal, life and group benefits
440-247-6422
543 E. Washington St. Chagrin Falls, Oh 44022
Althans Insurance Agency is a fourth-generation family owned business located in Chagrin Falls. Since 1925, Althans continues to service the personal and business needs of Northeast Ohio through innovative risk management, value-added insurance, and life and group benefit solutions.
Brunswick Companies
Michelle Hirsch
800-686-8080
5309 Transportation Blvd.
Cleveland, OH 44125
mhirsch@brunswickcompanies.com
Specialties: Home, auto, umbrella, business insurance, professional liability insurance, surety bonds, risk management and claims management services
Brunswick Companies is an insurance and risk management firm. We are a national provider of coverage programs, including commercial, professional, and personal insurance, along with surety bonds. Licensed in all 50 states, we’ve built a reputation providing the highest level of personal service and support.
Health Tru
William Grossman
216-591-9100
Respected health, life and Medicare insurance agent for many years. My practice specializes in nursing home, long-term care and home care solutions when they need help. Of course, vision and dental plans are available, as our others, such as cancer and hospital. Also, I work with small companies and organizations managing benefits and retaining employees. Tell me your concerns and let’s talk at no cost.
Hylant
Ryan Sowers
6000 Freedom Square Drive, Suite 400
Independence, OH 44131
216-447-1050
Business insurance – property and casualty, risk management and employee benefits services
When founding Hylant more than 80 years ago, Edward P. Hylant promised to treat clients and employees like family –
with honesty, respect and trust. Today, Hylant is among the largest privately held insurance brokerage firms in the United States, offering business insurance and employee benefits services to protect the people and things you care about most.
Kaz Company
4807 Rockside Road, No. 660
Independence, OH 44131
216-901-9300
Medicare health plans, PDP plans and LTC, as well as dental and final expenses
Ivy Kopit
216-287-7021
Caryn Zwick
216-276-4541
Make Ivy and Caryn the first ones you call with your questions regarding your Medicare health care plans and LTC insurance. We have the answers – 216-901-9300.
Medical Mutual
844-583-3072 (TTY 711)
Founded in 1934, Medical Mutual is the oldest and one of the largest health insurance companies based in Ohio. Insuring more than 1.2 million Ohioans, we offer a variety of group, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and individual plans. Visit MedMutual.com to learn more.
NFP
Kevin Lurie
Benefits and life, property and casualty, wealth and retirement
6450 Rockside Woods Blvd. S., Suite 250, Cleveland, OH 44131
216-264-2707 (office)
NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan adviser that provides solutions enabling client success globally through employee expertise, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly-rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions.
Strassman Insurance Services
216-289-1500
26351 Curtis-Wright Parkway No. 1
Richmond Heights, OH 44143
Restaurants, auto, commercial property, contractors, wholesalers, distributors, manufacturers, nonprofits, professional liability, D&O liability and schools
Our major philosophy is personal service the old fashioned way. We are hands-on and communicate with our clients. Personal service, interaction and attention. Our agents do more than write policies. They manage their accounts personally.
The Benefit Source, Inc.
Ron Fleeter
President
25700 Science Park Drive, Suite 130,
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-595-5300, ext. 101
Group employer sponsored health and voluntary benefits, individual & family health plans, Marketplace health plans, Medicare health plans, self-employed health plans, life and disability insurance
The Benefit Source, Inc. is a local independent insurance agency with more than 50 years of combined experience. As independent insurance brokers we go above and beyond to secure the best plan(s) for our clients. We are creative and offer unique solutions and welcome new clients.