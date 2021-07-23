Advanced Insurance Solutions
Specialties: Individual, family, Medicare health coverage
Jeff Cave
251 W. Garfield Road, Suite 291, Aurora, OH 44202
330-869-2201
Advanced Insurance Solutions is a family business that is solely dedicated to helping you and your individual needs. This means that we will do all the comparison shopping for you with a multitude of companies at no cost. Because we have vast knowledge of the companies’ different offerings and benefits, we will find coverage that best fits your needs.
Althans Insurance Agency
Dan Preston, Vice President of Operations
543 E. Washington St., Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-247-6422
Specialties: Business, Personal, Life and Group Benefits
Althans Insurance Agency is a fourth-generation family owned business located in Chagrin Falls. Since 1925, Althans continues to service the personal and business needs of Northeast Ohio through innovative risk management, value-added insurance, and life and group benefit solutions.
The Benefit Source, Inc.
Ron Fleeter
President
25700 Science Park Drive, Suite 130, Beachwood, OH 44122
216-595-5300, ext. 101
Specialties: Group employer sponsored health and voluntary benefits, individual & family health plans, Marketplace health plans, Medicare health plans, self-employed health plans, life and disability insurance.
The Benefit Source, Inc. is a local independent insurance agency with more than 50 years of combined experience. As independent insurance brokers we go above and beyond to secure the best plan(s) for our clients. We are creative and offer unique solutions and welcome new clients.
Brunswick Companies
Michelle Hirsch
Specialties: Home, auto, umbrella, business insurance, professional liability insurance, surety bonds, risk management and claims management services
800-686-8080
5309 Transportation Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44125
mhirsch@brunswickcompanies.com
Brunswick Cos. is an insurance and risk management firm. We are a national provider of coverage programs, including commercial, professional, and personal insurance, along with surety bonds. Licensed in all 50 states, we’ve built a reputation providing the highest level of personal service and support.
Haas, Haas & Associates
William R. Haas, LUTCF
216-831-1310
Haas Healthcare Solutions, a division of Haas+Haas & Associates, is affiliated with insurance companies including CNA, The Hartford, Travelers, Kemper, Progressive and Guard Insurance to provide customized risk management coverage. They also represent Anthem, United Health Care, Aetna, Medical Mutual and Silver Scripts for Medicare. Bill is a member of Oheb Zedek-Cedar Sinai Synagogue board of trustees and B’nai Jeshurun Congregation.
KAZ Company
Caryn Zwick
4807 Rockside Road, No. 660, Independence, OH 44131
216-276-4541
Specialties: Medicare health plans, PDP plans and LTC, as well as dental and final expenses
Make Caryn Zwick the first one you call with your questions regarding your Medicare health care plans, LTC insurance or fixed annuities. I have the answers – 216-276-4541 and don’t hesitate to stop and say hi when you see me at the J.
Medical Mutual
866-406-8777
Founded in 1934, Medical Mutual is the oldest and one of the largest health insurance companies based in Ohio. Insuring more than 1.5 million Ohioans, the company offers a wide variety of group, individual and Medicare Advantage health insurance plans. For more information, visit MedMutual.com.
Strassman Insurance Services
216-289-1500
26351 Curtis-Wright Parkway No. 1, Richmond Heights, OH 44143
Specialties: Restaurants, auto, commercial property, contractors, wholesalers, distributors, manufacturers, nonprofits, professional liability, D&O liability and schools
Our major philosophy is personal service the old fashioned way. We are hands-on and communicate with our clients. Personal service, interaction and attention. Our agents do more than write policies. They manage their accounts personally.
