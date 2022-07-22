Advanced Insurance Solutions
Individual, family, Medicare health coverage
Jeff Cave
251 W. Garfield Road, Suite 291, Aurora, OH 44202
330-869-2201
AIS is a family-owned health care insurance agency run by dynamic professionals. We work with the major insurance companies and design plans with a focus on low costs and proper benefit structure, which we combine with personalized insurance advice aimed at helping our clients make better-informed decisions.
Althans Insurance Agency
Dan Preston, Vice President of Operations
543 E. Washington St., Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-247-6422
Specialties: Business, Personal, Life and Group Benefits
Althans Insurance Agency is a fourth-generation family owned business located in Chagrin Falls. Since 1925, Althans continues to service the personal and business needs of Northeast Ohio through innovative risk management, value-added insurance, and life and group benefit solutions.
The Benefit Source, Inc.
Ron Fleeter
President
25700 Science Park Drive, Suite 130, Beachwood, OH 44122
216-595-5300, ext. 101
Specialties: Group employer sponsored health and voluntary benefits, individual & family health plans, Marketplace health plans, Medicare health plans, self-employed health plans, life and disability insurance
The Benefit Source, Inc. is a local independent insurance agency with more than 50 years of combined experience. As independent insurance brokers we go above and beyond to secure the best plan(s) for our clients. We are creative and offer unique solutions and welcome new clients.
Brunswick Companies
Michelle Hirsch
800-686-8080
5309 Transportation Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44125
mhirsch@brunswickcompanies.com
Specialties: Home, auto, umbrella, business insurance, professional liability insurance, surety bonds, risk management and claims management services
Brunswick Companies is an insurance and risk management firm. We are a national provider of coverage programs, including commercial, professional, and personal insurance, along with surety bonds. Licensed in all 50 states, we’ve built a reputation providing the highest level of personal service and support.
Hylant
Nick Hylant
6000 Freedom Square Drive, Suite 400, Independence, OH 44131
216-447-1050
Specialties: Business insurance – property and casualty, risk management and employee benefits services
When founding Hylant more than 80 years ago, Edward P. Hylant promised to treat clients and employees like family – with honesty, respect and trust. Today, Hylant is among the largest privately held insurance brokerage firms in the United States, offering business insurance and employee benefits services to protect the people and things you care about most.
Kaz Company
4807 Rockside Road, No. 660, Independence, OH 44131
216-901-9300
Specialties: Medicare health plans, PDP plans and LTC, as well as dental and final expenses
Doug Weiss
216-904-4758
Caryn Zwick
216-276-4541
Make Doug and Caryn the first ones you call with your questions regarding your Medicare health care plans and LTC insurance. We have the answers – 216-901-9300.
Medical Mutual
844-583-3072 (TTY 711)
Founded in 1934, Medical Mutual is the oldest and one of the largest health insurance companies based in Ohio. Insuring more than 1.2 million Ohioans, we offer a variety of group, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and individual plans. Visit MedMutual.com to learn more.
NFP
Kevin Lurie
Benefits & Life, Property & Casualty, Wealth & Retirement
6450 Rockside Woods Blvd. S., Suite 250, Cleveland, OH 44131
216-264-2707 (office)
NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success globally through employee expertise, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly-rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions.
Protectall insurance
Cleveland Address:
6105 Parkland Blvd., Suite 160, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
Columbus Address:
545 Metro Place South, Suite 250, Dublin, OH 43017
833-PROTECT
We are committed in ensuring that all your precious and valued assets get the best coverage. ProtectALL is an independent insurance agency. We represent all the major carriers, as well as specialty carriers when that “special” asset deserves “specialty expertise.”
Our knowledge of the industry and our carrier relationships provide customers with an experience tailored to their needs, with a sophisticated eye on exceptional coverage to make sure your needs are met in the event of a claim.
Scott Richardson
Toyota Insurance Management Solutions
18151 Rockside Road, Bedford, OH 44146
Mobile: 234-901-7933
Office: 216-350-3168
scott.richardson@toyota-ims.com
I have multiple years of experience in the insurance industry. My goal is to find you the best coverage that not only protects you but also fits into your specific budget. We can achieve this by searching through multiple different trusted carriers, while at the same time, providing you the one-on-one trusted Toyota customer service that you are accustomed to.
Strassman Insurance Services
216-289-1500
26351 Curtis-Wright Parkway No. 1, Richmond Heights, OH 44143
Specialties: Restaurants, auto, commercial property, contractors, wholesalers, distributors, manufacturers, nonprofits, professional liability, D&O liability and schools
Our major philosophy is personal service the old fashioned way. We are hands-on and communicate with our clients. Personal service, interaction and attention. Our agents do more than write policies. They manage their accounts personally.
William Grossman
216-591-9100
Respected health, life and Medicare insurance agent for many years. My practice specializes in nursing home, long-term care and home care solutions when they need help. Of course, vision and dental plans are available, as our others, such as cancer and hospital. Also, I work with small companies and organizations managing benefits and retaining employees. Tell me your concerns and let’s talk at no cost.
