Advanced Insurance Solutions

Individual, family, Medicare health coverage

Jeff Cave

251 W. Garfield Road, Suite 291, Aurora, OH 44202

330-869-2201

jeff.cave@ais4u.com

AIS is a family-owned health care insurance agency run by dynamic professionals. We work with the major insurance companies and design plans with a focus on low costs and proper benefit structure, which we combine with personalized insurance advice aimed at helping our clients make better-informed decisions.

Althans Insurance Agency

Dan Preston, Vice President of Operations

543 E. Washington St., Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

440-247-6422

althans.com

dpreston@althans.com

Specialties: Business, Personal, Life and Group Benefits

Althans Insurance Agency is a fourth-generation family owned business located in Chagrin Falls. Since 1925, Althans continues to service the personal and business needs of Northeast Ohio through innovative risk management, value-added insurance, and life and group benefit solutions.

The Benefit Source, Inc.

Ron Fleeter

President

25700 Science Park Drive, Suite 130, Beachwood, OH 44122

216-595-5300, ext. 101

ebenefitsource.com

ron@ebenefitsource.com

Specialties: Group employer sponsored health and voluntary benefits, individual & family health plans, Marketplace health plans, Medicare health plans, self-employed health plans, life and disability insurance

The Benefit Source, Inc. is a local independent insurance agency with more than 50 years of combined experience. As independent insurance brokers we go above and beyond to secure the best plan(s) for our clients. We are creative and offer unique solutions and welcome new clients.

Brunswick Companies

Michelle Hirsch

800-686-8080

5309 Transportation Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44125

brunswickcompanies.com

mhirsch@brunswickcompanies.com

Specialties: Home, auto, umbrella, business insurance, professional liability insurance, surety bonds, risk management and claims management services

Brunswick Companies is an insurance and risk management firm. We are a national provider of coverage programs, including commercial, professional, and personal insurance, along with surety bonds. Licensed in all 50 states, we’ve built a reputation providing the highest level of personal service and support. 

Hylant

Nick Hylant

6000 Freedom Square Drive, Suite 400, Independence, OH 44131

216-447-1050

Hylant.com

Specialties: Business insurance – property and casualty, risk management and employee benefits services

When founding Hylant more than 80 years ago, Edward P. Hylant promised to treat clients and employees like family – with honesty, respect and trust. Today, Hylant is among the largest privately held insurance brokerage firms in the United States, offering business insurance and employee benefits services to protect the people and things you care about most.

Kaz Company

4807 Rockside Road, No. 660, Independence, OH 44131

216-901-9300

medicareplansneo.com

Specialties: Medicare health plans, PDP plans and LTC, as well as dental and final expenses

Doug Weiss

216-904-4758

dweiss@medicareplansneo.com

Caryn Zwick

216-276-4541

czwick@medicareplansneo.com

Make Doug and Caryn the first ones you call with your questions regarding your Medicare health care plans and LTC insurance. We have the answers – 216-901-9300.

Medical Mutual

844-583-3072 (TTY 711)

MedMutual.com

Founded in 1934, Medical Mutual is the oldest and one of the largest health insurance companies based in Ohio. Insuring more than 1.2 million Ohioans, we offer a variety of group, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and individual plans. Visit MedMutual.com to learn more. 

NFP

Kevin Lurie

Benefits & Life, Property & Casualty, Wealth & Retirement

6450 Rockside Woods Blvd. S., Suite 250, Cleveland, OH 44131

216-264-2707 (office)

nfp.com

kevin.lurie@nfp.com

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success globally through employee expertise, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly-rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions.

Protectall insurance

Cleveland Address:

6105 Parkland Blvd., Suite 160, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124

Columbus Address:

545 Metro Place South, Suite 250, Dublin, OH 43017

833-PROTECT

We are committed in ensuring that all your precious and valued assets get the best coverage. ProtectALL is an independent insurance agency. We represent all the major carriers, as well as specialty carriers when that “special” asset deserves “specialty expertise.”

Our knowledge of the industry and our carrier relationships provide customers with an experience tailored to their needs, with a sophisticated eye on exceptional coverage to make sure your needs are met in the event of a claim.

Scott Richardson

Toyota Insurance Management Solutions

18151 Rockside Road, Bedford, OH 44146

Mobile: 234-901-7933

Office: 216-350-3168

scott.richardson@toyota-ims.com

I have multiple years of experience in the insurance industry. My goal is to find you the best coverage that not only protects you but also fits into your specific budget. We can achieve this by searching through multiple different trusted carriers, while at the same time, providing you the one-on-one trusted Toyota customer service that you are accustomed to.

Strassman Insurance Services

216-289-1500

26351 Curtis-Wright Parkway No. 1, Richmond Heights, OH 44143

Specialties: Restaurants, auto, commercial property, contractors, wholesalers, distributors, manufacturers, nonprofits, professional liability, D&O liability and schools

Our major philosophy is personal service the old fashioned way. We are hands-on and communicate with our clients. Personal service, interaction and attention. Our agents do more than write policies. They manage their accounts personally.

William Grossman

216-591-9100

HealthTruinsurance.com

wgrossman@healthmarkets.com

Respected health, life and Medicare insurance agent for many years. My practice specializes in nursing home, long-term care and home care solutions when they need help. Of course, vision and dental plans are available, as our others, such as cancer and hospital. Also, I work with small companies and organizations managing benefits and retaining employees. Tell me your concerns and let’s talk at no cost.

Insurance listings provided by advertisers

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you