Advanced Insurance Solutions
Individual, family, Medicare health coverage
Jeff Cave
251 W. Garfield Road, Suite 291
Aurora, OH 44202
330-869-2201
Advanced Insurance Solutions is a family business that is solely dedicated to helping you and your individual needs. This means that we will do all the comparison shopping for you with a multitude of companies for free. Because we have vast knowledge of the companies’ different offerings and benefits, we will find coverage that best fits your needs.
Aflac
Brian Friedman, Benefits Advisor
5755 Granger Road, Suite 500
Independence, OH 44131
216-543-0114
Specialties: Supplemental insurance offerings including short-term disability, dental, vision, life, accident, critical illness, cancer coverage
Aflac supplemental insurance provides an additional level of financial protection for your employees and their families in the event of a serious accident or illness. For more than 60 years, we’ve focused on giving customers the best supplemental insurance experience possible, with services like One Day Pay SM that offer a fast response when you need your claim processed ASAP. When a person gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits fast.
Althans Insurance Agency
Dan Preston, Vice President of Operations
543 E. Washington St., Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-247-6422
Specialties: Business, Personal, Life and Group Benefits
Althans Insurance Agency is a fourth-generation family owned business located in Chagrin Falls. Since 1925, Althans continues to service the personal and business needs of Northeast Ohio through innovative risk management, value-added insurance, and life and group benefit solutions.
Brunswick Companies
Michelle Hirsch
Home, auto, umbrella, business insurance, professional liability insurance, surety bonds, risk management and claims management services
800-686-8080
5309 Transportation Blvd.,
Cleveland OH 44125
mhirsch@brunswickcompanies.com
Brunswick Cos. is an insurance and risk management firm. We are a national provider of coverage programs, including commercial, professional, and personal insurance, along with surety bonds. Licensed in all 50 states, we’ve built a reputation providing the highest level of personal service and support.
The Benefit Source, Inc.
Ron Fleeter
President
25700 Science Park Drive, Suite 130,
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-595-5300, ext. 101
Specialties: Group employer sponsored health and voluntary benefits, individual & family health plans, Marketplace health plans, Medicare health plans, self-employed health plans, life and disability insurance.
The Benefit Source, Inc. is a local independent insurance agency with more than 50 years of combined experience. As independent insurance brokers we go above and beyond to secure the best plan(s) for our clients. We are creative and offer unique solutions and welcome new clients.
Haas, Haas & Associates
William R. Haas, LUTCF
216-831-1310
Haas Healthcare Solutions, a division of Haas+Haas & Associates, is affiliated with insurance companies including CNA, The Hartford, Travelers, Kemper, Progressive and Guard Insurance to provide customized risk management coverage. They also represent Anthem, United Health Care, Aetna, Medical Mutual and Silver Scripts for Medicare. Bill is a member of Oheb Zedek-Cedar Sinai Synagogue board of trustees and B’nai Jeshurun Congregation.
Halpern & Associates, a New York Life Insurance Company agency
Joshua B. Halpern / J.D. / Partner
6100 Oak Tree Blvd., Suite 300
Independence, OH 44131
Cell: (440) 227-0842
Office: (440) 542-9501
livediequit.com / jhalpern01@nyl.com
Specialties: Advising millennials, families and business owners on all aspects of life insurance, including conservative investing, estate planning and legacy planning.
Josh is a partner at Halpern & Associates, one of Northeast Ohio’s premier life insurance agencies. Josh leverages his experience as a corporate attorney to provide a multi-dimensional approach when counseling his clients.
Hrobat Insurance Agency – Brian Ritzenberg, agent
Auto, home, condo, renters, landlord, business and life insurance products
Brian Ritzenberg
23715 Mercantile Road, No. 202A
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-214-7061
Independent insurance agency in business for more than 50 years in Northeast Ohio. We insure our clients with the appropriate coverages at the best possible rates. Insurance needs are constant. Let’s talk about it.
Insurance Office of Central Ohio
Personal insurance, business Insurance, life and health insurance
Hope Wolman
165 W. Main Street
P.O. Box 780
New Albany, OH 43054
614-939-5471
Insurance Office of Central Ohio has been providing professional advice and personal service for over 80 years. We have established relationships with more than 50 insurance carriers, and that has enabled us to provide a full spectrum of products and services to meet our clients’ needs.
Integrated Financial Systems Agency Inc
Auto, Life, Home, & Business
Insurance
Stuart Gold
4207 E. Broad St., Suite F
Columbus, OH 43213
614-238-5000
No matter how careful you are, accidents happen. Ensure that you’re always prepared for the worst with all-inclusive insurance coverage from the Integrated Financial Systems Agency. Family-owned-and-operated since 1957, our friendly agents are dedicated to helping individuals, families, and businesses choose the right insurance plans. From life insurance to discounted auto insurance policies, our agents provide you with the most thorough coverage at rates that you can afford.
KAZ Company
Caryn Zwick
4807 Rockside Road, No. 660,
Independence, OH 44131
216-276-4541
Specialties: Medicare health plans, PDP plans and LTC, as well as dental and final expenses
Make Caryn Zwick the first one you call with your questions regarding your Medicare health care plans, LTC insurance or fixed annuities. I have the answers – 216-276-4541 and don’t hesitate to stop and say hi when you see me at the J.
Lee Nathans RHU
Transition to Medicare
Lee Nathans
21 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43215
614-314-3013
Lee Nathans is an experienced insurance agent/broker who advises clients to become informed consumers of home, auto, commercial, life and health coverage. He has provided expert guidance in helping clients make a smooth transition to Medicare and assisting them in realizing the maximum potential of their benefits. Lee is the past president of both the Columbus and Ohio Associations of Health Underwriters.
Leichner Financial Group
30650 Pinetree Road, Suite 20
Pepper Pike, OH 44124
216-292-5215
Michael Leichner, President
We are a financial planning firm helping individuals and families crystalize their goals and objectives from a personal and business viewpoint. We are a process driven, solution-oriented firm, that considers integrity, professionalism and dedication to our clients to be the cornerstone of our business. Serving the Jewish community since 1992.
Markietta L. Stevenson, licensed independent agent
216-470-4709
Caught in the Medicare insurance cyclone? Minimize the confusion and feel comfortable making Medicare insurance decisions that addresses your individual needs. Work with an experienced agent that specializes in providing quality services and products, is passionate about educating seniors about available options in the Medicare insurance market and proficient in getting clients enrolled in the plan of their choice.
Medical Mutual
866-406-8777
Founded in 1934, Medical Mutual is the oldest and one of the largest health insurance companies based in Ohio. Insuring more than 1.5 million Ohioans, the company offers a wide variety of group and individual health insurance plans. For more information, visit MedMutual.com.
Sokol Eisenberg Insurance
Auto and homeowners, commercial insurance, employee benefits, health insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, long-term care and annuities
Adam and Jill Eisenberg
1620 E. Broad St., Suite 103
Columbus, OH 43203
614-235-1111
At Sokol Eisenberg Insurance, our goal is a simple one – to help you protect your assets and perpetuate your wealth. Our agency is composed of specialists in every facet of risk management and our depth of knowledge comes from advising multiple generations for nearly 100 years.
Strachan Novak
Rob Strachan
330-963-3800
Strachan Novak Insurance is celebrating 70 years of helping friends, neighbors and businesses protect what is most important to them. Call us for home, auto, life, health and business insurance needs.
United Refuah HealthShare
Jewish HealthSharing Organization
14077 Cedar Road, Suite 200
South Euclid, OH 44118
440-772-0700
United Refuah HealthShare, the first and only Jewish health-share and a non-profit organization, offers an affordable way for Jewish Americans to manage their healthcare expenses without compromising Torah values or beliefs. Members benefit from low monthly contributions, confidential healthcare guidance and the freedom to choose any provider. United Refuah is not an insurance company and does not offer insurance.
William Grossman
216-591-9100
Respected health, life and Medicare insurance agent for many years. I advise clients with quality options for recovery care and long term care policies to have solutions when they need help. Of course cancer, dental, vision, hospital, home care and other health policies are available. Also I work with small companies and organizations managing benefits and retaining employees. How can I help you!
