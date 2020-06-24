Traveling can be a fun experience – whether it’s done by train, car, boat, or plane. Immersing yourself in other cultures or exploring a state you’ve never been to can be fun, especially if everything has been planned out and travelers are prepared.
But what happens if you’ve scheduled a trip complete with transportation, accommodations and activities, and you can no longer go? Do you cancel and hope to receive a full refund? Sometimes, a full refund is possible. But more often, travelers experience a loss – depending on the reason for cancellation.
According to Arlene Goldberg, owner of Acton Travel in Solon, protecting yourself against a loss is as simple as purchasing travel insurance.
But what is travel insurance?
“A vacation is an investment in one’s happiness,” Goldberg said. “Travel insurance can help make unforeseen situations better. It protects the nonrefundable trip investment prior and during your trip. If a traveler doesn’t purchase travel insurance, they are putting their travel investment in jeopardy.”
According to the U.S. Travel Insurance Association, Americans spend nearly $4 billion on travel insurance annually, with 65.8 million people covered. The level of reimbursement depends, Goldberg said, but most travel insurance plans will reimburse in full for cancellations due to health issues or a death in one’s immediate family.
“Pre-existing health issues generally not covered, including the current COVID-19 virus,” Goldberg noted. “However, with some travel insurance companies, pre-existing medical conditions are waived when the full trip insurance cost is paid, within so many days from making a trip deposit and the traveler is medically able to travel at the time of plan purchase.”
In addition to health reasons, Goldberg said most policies will also cover trip interruption and delay, including sickness, injury or death, traffic accidents, inclement weather, military duty, strike, quarantine/hijacking, jury duty/subpoena and termination of employment.
Goldberg added travelers can also customize their plans, adding more provisions to cover more aspects of a trip, like possible delays or lost/damaged property.
“You may file a claim with the insurance company for trip delay, which could have caused fight missed connections,” she said. “Baggage and personal effects coverage if bags are delayed, lost, stolen or damaged is also available. Other coverage can include medical and dental expenses while traveling, as well as emergency medical evacuation and travel assistance services.”
There are many ways to get travel insurance.
“You can purchase a travel protection insurance plan from a travel agency that has a state issues insurance license,” Goldberg said. “A travel agency can guide you in the right direction, compare insurance plans and answer questions without a fee for the expertise. And if you don’t purchase your trip from a travel agency, you can still buy a travel protection insurance policy from them. The cost of a policy is generally about 10% of the cost of your trip.”