When buying something expensive, the most common follow-up purchase is usually insurance. As a home tends to be a person’s biggest investment, it’s natural that a homeowner’s insurance policy usually follows suit. However, not all policies are the same.
According to Ryan Elk, executive vice president and partner at ProtectALL Insurance/Associates Insurance Services in Mayfield Heights, and Michelle L. Hirsch, senior vice president of Brunswick Companies in Garfield Heights, homeowners should do their research when choosing the right policy for their needs.
But what is homeowner’s insurance?
“Most every bank requires homeowners insurance to secure a mortgage,” Hirsch said. “The policy typically covers damage to the home as well as damage or theft of personal property. The homeowner’s policy also includes personal liability that extends to all household members should someone be sued for injuring someone or damaging other’s property.”
Depending on where the policyholder resides, Elk said that is where policies can differ.
“When reviewing your policy, you’ll see specific perils which your insurance carrier will cover, however, there are some exclusions to homeowners’ policies that carriers will not cover, and you may need to purchase a separate policy,” he said. “For example, if you have a home out west, you’ll want to be covered for earthquakes. If you live in an area where flooding is prevalent, you’ll need a flood insurance policy.”
Flexibility in coverage is key.
“When working with a great agency, your agent will always try to work within your budget and protect your assets, while maintaining the best coverage possible in case of any unexpected risk exposures or hazards,” Elk stated. “Make sure your agent brings up important ‘endorsements’ that fit your lifestyle and if there are any special items that need ‘scheduled’ on your policy, like motorcycles, ATVs, boats, bicycles, etc.”
Hirsch said no policy is like the last.
“Every carrier has different coverage definitions, enhancements and exclusions,” she said. “Homeowners should compare and truly understand what coverages are available to best fit their home and their family’s risk profile.”
Should someone have a home without coverage, the homeowner is in trouble if something happens.
“Without homeowners insurance, you are on your own,” Hirsch explained. “Paying out of pocket for any damages can get very expensive, very quickly.”
Elk added, “In the event your home is struck by lightning and a fire breaks out or the wind blows the roof off and rainwater begins to damage the interior of the home, it’s crucial to have a great homeowner policy in place. Having ‘loss-of-use’ coverage will kick in to cover reasonable and necessary expenditures, like hotels and food, while your home is being rebuilt. You want to make sure in those events, these covered perils do not ruin you financially and jeopardize your lifestyle.”
When it comes to selecting coverage, the professionals had advice.
“It’s important to understand that not all policies are equal and certain carriers can offer more coverages for less premium,” Hirsch noted. “Having an independent agent that can compare and price out all the different carriers for you costs nothing, saves time and will provide the best result.”
Elk said, “When shopping for homeowners insurance, it is best to talk to a knowledgeable insurance agent about bundling your home, auto and an umbrella policy to cover excess losses. Many carriers’ best rates occur when you bundle multiple policies. ... It’s all about protecting yourself and assessing your exposures in your surroundings. You want to protect and cover your investments and your most valued assets. That is why homeowners insurance is so important.”