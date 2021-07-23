Many types of insurance are available for individuals and businesses that can protect against a number of incidents. Auto insurance can help pay for repairs to a vehicle following an accident, while health insurance can help cover some medical bills. Umbrella insurance provides protection beyond existing limits and coverages of other policies.
Bill Haas, president of Haas, Haas + Associates in Chardon, and Aaron Shankman, insurance adviser at Althans Insurance Agency in South Russell, said this type of insurance can be beneficial for individuals and businesses.
Haas explained umbrella insurance as something that covers you in case of a lawsuit that exceeds your underlying liability.
“So for example, most people are accustomed to having $100,000 to $300,000 liability on their auto,” Haas said. “So, if they get into a lawsuit in a school bus and kill 10 people there, they’ll be personally sued. And if they’re found to be at fault, their settlement could exceed their maximum limit of $300,000. If you have umbrella insurance for $1 million, that will cover the excess.”
Shankman suggested everyone have an umbrella policy. But he emphasized the importance of this especially on the commercial side. He cited a term called “social inflation.”
“Society has become very litigious,” he said. “You’re seeing a lot of lawsuits. In some of these lawsuits, juries have somewhat of a ‘make them pay’ attitude. It’s kind of an anti-corporate sentiment. So, you’re starting to see pretty high legal payouts as it relates to these companies. So, more than ever, they need to consider what sort of limits that they’re carrying on their corporate policies.
Shankman added this issue wouldn’t exist as much on the personal line side. A jury is generally not going to be out to get an individual in the same way that they might be out to get a corporate entity, he said.
However, this doesn’t mean it isn’t important for individuals to also consider an umbrella insurance plan.
“In a personal situation, anybody that owns a home should have an umbrella,” Haas said. “In a business situation, anybody that has a business that has sales in excess of a half-a-million to a million dollars per year should consider having an umbrella. That umbrella goes over the underlying liabilities. In order to get an umbrella on a personal note, most carriers will require that individual to have higher limits than 100 to 300,000.”
Umbrella insurance policies come in increments of one million dollars. Shankman said when you’re trying to determine what limit you need, any individual or business needs to weigh it against their exposures.
“(People should consider) what your current assets are, or what your net worth is currently and what your future earning potential is,” Shankman said. “Because all that can go into what you’re ultimately determining you need for financial protection. People who have more of an auto exposure, if you’ve got kids that are driving, it’s different when it’s just to mature drivers versus having a youthful driver who gets into a bad accident perhaps and causes severe bodily injury to someone. Now you have to make sure that you’re protected.”
Shankman said, “I think everybody ought to consider having one. Protection for your net worth. In the end, anything can happen. We’re all on the road, and we can all find ourselves in a situation where we’re responsible for serious bodily injury. Anyone who’s driving a vehicle could theoretically cause a long-term ailment to somebody. They could have long lifelong medical bills associated with the injury that you’ve caused them.”