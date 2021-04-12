Going through a divorce is one of the most stressful situations a person can face. Because of this, it is important to have a lawyer that is not only effective in getting a positive outcome on the case, but also a lawyer who will be able to keep you calm and grounded throughout the process.
Larry Madorsky, attorney at Larry Madorsky & Associates in Beachwood; and Andrew Zashin, attorney at Zashin & Rich in Cleveland, said it is important to get to know your attorney before hiring one.
“Always get a free consultation before you hire someone,” Madorsky said. “And look for someone who is a good listener. Because the devil is in the details. If the attorney at a free initial consultation listens to the details and responds in such a way that the two of you share the same goals to accomplish that case, that’s basically it. And then you draw your own conclusion.”
Zashin cautioned that every case will yield different results depending on a number of factors. A client cannot assume the case will go a certain way just because a friend or relative had a similar outcome.
“Every outcome is different,” Zashin said. “You have to work with a lawyer and understand your particular situation. Doing family law is more art than it is science, because no case is exactly like someone else’s case. Every case is completely different. If I gave three artists three blank canvases, and I said to them, ‘Paint a flower,’ I’m sure all three artists would paint the flower. And they’d probably be good flowers, but they’d be different flowers. The results are flawless, but they’re different.”
When it comes to the case, Madorsky said a quality divorce attorney will try to isolate what the actual issues are, and turn a big case into a small case.
“The objective is to stipulate to everything you can agree to,” Madorsky said. “How long the marriage was, what their incomes are. And then boil it down to what the actual issues are. The amount of alimony, the amount of child support and visitation. And isolate the problem down to one, or two, or three, and then see if you could talk about them and resolve them. Do all of that effort long before you have to draw a line in the sand and let the court decide.”
Zashin said communication between the attorney and client is key, especially when it comes to answering the client’s questions.
“If someone doesn’t call you back when you have to make a critical decision, and you just have to make a decision on your own, it could be catastrophic,” Zashin said. “If you’re not getting advice when you need it, and you have to make a decision, it could be the wrong decision. And it could ruin everything. And it happens all the time.”
During this whole process, Madorsky said it is vital to take time to yourself in order to stay physically and mentally healthy. He said that coming from a family of social workers has helped him help his clients.
“I have a speech I give (my clients),” Madorsky said. “You have to be healthy, you have to eat right, you have to exercise and you have to meditate. And if you need counseling, get it. Look to the future. Don’t stress out. If you don’t want to communicate with the other side, the lawyers can do all the communicating. Get yourself healthy and in a good mental position to go through it. There’s a beginning, middle and end. The beginning is difficult. But at the end, there’s a lot of relief.”