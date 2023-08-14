When a client approaches a lawyer with a possible lawsuit, a series of bases need to be covered. Looking into the details of a potential claim allows an attorney to advise a client on options. If the client decides they want to pursue a case, an attorney will then begin to strategize.
Brett Krantz, chair of the litigation department at Kohrman Jackson & Krantz, and Tara Rose, partner in the real estate and construction department at Hahn Loeser & Parks, both in Cleveland, discussed how attorneys approach and prepare for cases.
“I start with, ‘OK, tell me why you’re here,’” Krantz said of his process for learning about a potential case. “I would then learn about the business or, if it’s a personal issue, the personal issue. I would gather facts related to it.”
Krantz said these questions may be asked in a first meeting or over the course of multiple meetings if the situation warrants more in-depth conversations.
“It’s often more than a first meeting before you decide how to proceed,” he noted.
He then leaves space for a client to ask questions, Krantz said. If a client has never been through the litigation process before, he talks them through it. He also covers the possible cost of pursuing a case, what the result of the case may be, the stages of the court’s action and how long it may take.
“If you had any of the relevant documents with you, we might go through those initially,” Krantz added. “I might do that later on my own time and then come back and talk to you and just get you comfortable with the way this works, or as comfortable as you can be; and then somewhere down the road, in the short term, we would have a conversation of, ‘Is this something you really want to do?’”
Rose said the first question she asks a potential client is who is involved in the case.
She noted the importance of a firm running a conflict of interest check to make sure they are not already representing an opposing party.
“Then, assuming everything comes back (OK), then it’s really, ‘What happened,’ ‘What documentation do you have,’” Rose explained. “Documentation makes or breaks cases.”
She gave the example of a construction dispute, in which she would ask a client if they have pictures, written contracts or emails with the contractor.
“That’s the best way to get an understanding of what’s going on with the case,” she said.
While attorneys generally trust their clients to be honest about the details of a potential case, there are times when clients are emotionally invested in the case because they may be hurt from the conflict they are in, which may cloud their ability to be entirely transparent about what happened, Rose pointed out. This is why it is important for attorneys to gather evidence such as pictures, contracts and emails. It allows them to decipher if the client experienced wrongdoing that warrants a lawsuit, and do so from an unbiased point of view.
She emphasized the importance of an attorney and client addressing all of the possible processes, costs and outcomes prior to pursuing a case.
“If there’s ever a potential for settlements, or getting things figured out before going to court, it’s worth doing,” Rose said.