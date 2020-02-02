The Ohio Association of Civil Trial Attorneys presented awards to recognize attorneys for their service to OACTA, the law profession and community at its Legal Excellence Awards Luncheon and Annual Business Meeting.
The Excellence in Advocacy Award was presented to James L. McCrystal, Jr. of Sutter O’Connell Co. in Cleveland. The Distinguished Contributions to the Profession Award was presented to Gretchen Koehler Mote of Ohio Bar Liability Insurance Co. in Columbus. Robert P. Rutter of Rutter & Russin in Cleveland received the Respected Advocate Award.
Benjamin C. Sasse of Tucker Ellis in Cleveland received the Outstanding Advocacy Award. The Outstanding Young Leader Award was given to Zachary B. Pyers of Reminger Co., LPA in Columbus. The Committee Chair of the Year Award was given to Christopher F. Mars of Bonezzi, Switzer, Polito & Hupp LPA in Cleveland. Gary L. Grubler of Grange Insurance in Columbus received the Frank Seth Hurd Member of the Year Award.